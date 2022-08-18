Stirling CBD Releases Its Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies Yet

CARY, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirling CBD announces the release of its new, maximum strength 100mg Delta 8 gummies. Each jar has 10, 100mg gummies in each jar for a total of 1000mg of Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per jar. Gummies are available in Blue Razz and Strawberry Watermelon flavors.

"We spent a lot of time, energy, and research into launching these new gummies," said Allison Thompson, VP of Operations at Stirling CBD. "We wanted to ensure that these new gummies complemented and improved on our current line of award-winning Delta 8 gummies. With the addition of our 100mg gummies, customers can choose 25mg, 75mg, or 100mg of Delta 8 in each gummy."

Stirling's Delta 8 Gummies are pectin-based as opposed to traditional gelatin-based gummies. Pectin is a carbohydrate found in fruits and is often used as a thickener in different methods of cooking and baking. Pectin is made exclusively from plants and has been used as a vegan substitute for gelatin — a cooked form of collagen — derived from animal parts.

Pectin has a melting point of roughly 289°F (143°C), compared to gelatin's melting point of 95°F (35°C), making it a much more resilient ingredient while shipping during hotter seasons or to hotter climates.

Stirling products are pure, proven, and tested. Each product undergoes rigorous, third-party testing, with results publicly available on Stirling's website. "In this industry, we separate ourselves by working diligently to educate our customers and promote transparency by sharing all our product information. We pride ourselves on building trust with our customers," adds Thompson.

In a May 2022 ruling, The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit re-affirmed a lower court's holding that the 2018 Farm Bill legalizes Delta 8 THC products derived from hemp. According to the Ninth Circuit, "the plain and unambiguous text of the Farm [Bill] compels the conclusion that the Delta-8 THC products before us are lawful."

All Stirling products contain less than 0.3% Delta 9-THC as federal law requires. For more information regarding Stirling CBD's Delta 8 product line, please visit https://www.stirlingcbdoil.com.

About Stirling CBD

Founded in 2014 in Santa Cruz, CA, as a premium cannabis flower company, Stirling launched its first CBD products in 2018. Stirling continues to lead in new product innovation and quality and sells a full lineup of Hemp-Based CBD, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 9 THC Products. Stirling launched its Professional Brand - Stirling Professional CBD - which is sold wholesale to Chiropractors, Gyms, CrossFit Boxes, PTs, and Massage Therapists.

