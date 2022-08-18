Jefferson Lines Hosts Introduction of Electric EV Motorcoaches to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The public is invited to join Jefferson Lines and ABC Companies on Thursday, August 25th at 11:00AM/CT, to tour and ride the next generation of sustainable vehicles presented by ABC Companies.



Jefferson Lines is hosting a demonstration of electric motorcoaches at their Minneapolis facility on August 25th. This exciting event is one of the first in the region to showcase various electric vehicles including the luxurious 52-passenger coach by Van Hool. The motor coach industry has long been a leader in providing environmentally friendly forms of transportation and this event will highlight its efforts to provide sustainable forms of transportation for passengers. This event will be presented by ABC Companies, one of the leading distributors of motorcoaches in the country.

On-site, attendees will be able to tour the industry leading Van Hool TDX25E Double Deck motorcoach with seating up to 75 passengers. They can also experience the 52-passenger Van Hool CX45E coach utilizing Proterra battery systems and capable of traveling ranges over 250 miles per charge in all climates, altitudes, and speeds. In addition, 12-passenger cutaway Ford E450 shuttles will be shown as options for smaller groups.

Hosting the Zero Emissions Tour is another example of Jefferson’s commitment to the communities we serve. As an industry leader, Jefferson Lines was recognized for its efforts with the 2022 Leadership and Environmental Sustainability Award presented at the American Bus Association annual Marketplace event. This award is presented annually to recognize “motorcoach industry leaders for their investment in environmentally-responsible equipment and the adoption of green business practices.”

We look forward to welcoming you to the future of zero-emissions passenger transportation!

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022 Time: 11:00-1PM/CT Location: Jefferson Lines

2100 E 26th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55404



About Jefferson Lines:

Jefferson Lines has provided safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable motorcoach transportation since 1919. Our 14-state network of scheduled service spans the Midwest and beyond, with connections to over 2,400 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Our charters offer additional private travel options to groups in Minneapolis, MN and Billings, MT, with the cleanest and newest fleet in the industry. Our enduring legacy of quality, integrity, and commitment to the passenger experience is what has made Jefferson Lines your #1 Bus Experience for 100 years and counting. Jefferson Lines credits its success to the incredible team that helps us carry out our mission every day. We remain a family-owned business headquartered in our hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. To learn more about our organization, purchase a ticket, or apply to one of our open positions, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com or contact us at (858) 800-8898.

Jefferson Lines

Kevin Pursey

Director of Sales & Charters

kpursey@jeffersonlines.com

(612) 359-3420