Result of AGM

Molten Ventures VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Result of Annual General Meeting
18 August 2022
At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 18 August 2022, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 am on 16 August 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|7,139,802
|498,888
|-
|7,638,690
|-
|93.47%
|6.53%
|-
|100.00%
|2
|6,424,756
|596,732
|245,586
|7,267,074
|371,616
|88.41%
|8.21%
|3.38%
|100.00%
|3
|6,969,529
|498,888
|11,368
|7,479,785
|158,905
|93.18%
|6.67%
|0.15%
|100.00%
|4
|6,675,156
|498,888
|396,140
|7,570,184
|68,506
|88.18%
|6.59%
|5.23%
|100.00%
|5
|7,062,629
|568,740
|2,472
|7,633,841
|4,849
|92.52%
|7.45%
|0.03%
|100.00%
|6
|6,834,545
|602,013
|183,761
|7,620,319
|18,371
|89.69%
|7.90%
|2.41%
|100.00%
|7
|6,128,319
|602,013
|889,987
|7,620,319
|18,371
|80.42%
|7.90%
|11.68%
|100.00%
|8
|6,813,409
|602,013
|204,897
|7,620,319
|18,371
|89.41%
|7.90%
|2.69%
|100.00%
|9
|6,781,950
|763,074
|75,295
|7,620,319
|18,371
|89.00%
|10.01%
|0.99%
|100.00%
|10
|6,798,104
|638,336
|179,030
|7,615,470
|23,220
|89.27%
|8.38%
|2.35%
|100.00%
|11
|6,830,188
|606,252
|179,030
|7,615,470
|23,220
|89.69%
|7.96%
|2.35%
|100.00%
|12
|6,680,097
|606,252
|274,719
|7,561,068
|77,622
|88.35%
|8.02%
|3.63%
|100.00%
|13
|6,851,346
|606,252
|162,721
|7,620,319
|18,371
|89.91%
|7.96%
|2.14%
|100.00%
|14
|6,703,902
|862,329
|16,704
|7,582,935
|55,755
|88.41%
|11.37%
|0.22%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism