Result of AGM

Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

18 August 2022

 

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 18 August 2022, all resolutions were passed.

 

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 am on 16 August 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

 

 ForDiscretionaryAgainstTotalWithheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. ofNo. of
Votes CastVotes CastVotes CastVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
17,139,802498,888
-
7,638,690-
93.47%6.53%-100.00% 
26,424,756596,732245,5867,267,074371,616
88.41%8.21%3.38%100.00% 
36,969,529498,88811,3687,479,785158,905
93.18%6.67%0.15%100.00% 
46,675,156498,888396,1407,570,18468,506
88.18%6.59%5.23%100.00% 
57,062,629568,7402,4727,633,8414,849
92.52%7.45%0.03%100.00% 
66,834,545602,013183,7617,620,31918,371
89.69%7.90%2.41%100.00% 
76,128,319602,013889,9877,620,31918,371
80.42%7.90%11.68%100.00% 
86,813,409602,013204,8977,620,31918,371
89.41%7.90%2.69%100.00% 
96,781,950763,07475,2957,620,31918,371
89.00%10.01%0.99%100.00% 
106,798,104638,336179,0307,615,47023,220
89.27%8.38%2.35%100.00% 
116,830,188606,252179,0307,615,47023,220
89.69%7.96%2.35%100.00% 
126,680,097606,252274,7197,561,06877,622
88.35%8.02%3.63%100.00% 
136,851,346606,252162,7217,620,31918,371
89.91%7.96%2.14%100.00% 
146,703,902862,32916,7047,582,93555,755
88.41%11.37%0.22%100.00% 

 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism