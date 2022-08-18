Result of AGM

Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of Annual General Meeting

18 August 2022

At the General Meeting of Molten Ventures VCT plc, held earlier today, on 18 August 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 11:00 am on 16 August 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting, at the receiving agent, City Partnership, are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Total Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 7,139,802 498,888

-

7,638,690 - 93.47% 6.53% - 100.00% 2 6,424,756 596,732 245,586 7,267,074 371,616 88.41% 8.21% 3.38% 100.00% 3 6,969,529 498,888 11,368 7,479,785 158,905 93.18% 6.67% 0.15% 100.00% 4 6,675,156 498,888 396,140 7,570,184 68,506 88.18% 6.59% 5.23% 100.00% 5 7,062,629 568,740 2,472 7,633,841 4,849 92.52% 7.45% 0.03% 100.00% 6 6,834,545 602,013 183,761 7,620,319 18,371 89.69% 7.90% 2.41% 100.00% 7 6,128,319 602,013 889,987 7,620,319 18,371 80.42% 7.90% 11.68% 100.00% 8 6,813,409 602,013 204,897 7,620,319 18,371 89.41% 7.90% 2.69% 100.00% 9 6,781,950 763,074 75,295 7,620,319 18,371 89.00% 10.01% 0.99% 100.00% 10 6,798,104 638,336 179,030 7,615,470 23,220 89.27% 8.38% 2.35% 100.00% 11 6,830,188 606,252 179,030 7,615,470 23,220 89.69% 7.96% 2.35% 100.00% 12 6,680,097 606,252 274,719 7,561,068 77,622 88.35% 8.02% 3.63% 100.00% 13 6,851,346 606,252 162,721 7,620,319 18,371 89.91% 7.96% 2.14% 100.00% 14 6,703,902 862,329 16,704 7,582,935 55,755 88.41% 11.37% 0.22% 100.00%