Rackspace Technology has been named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Microsoft Ecosystems Partners US Report Azure MSP Quadrant

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), the leader in end-to-end multicloud solutions, today announced that the company has been recognized as a leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Microsoft Ecosystems Partners US Report Azure MSP Quadrant.



ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant reports, provide valuable insights to enterprise buyers on the strengths, competitive differentiators, and unique selling points of leading service providers serving each market.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Microsoft Ecosystems Partners Quadrant Report U.S. focuses on what ISG perceives as most critical in 2022 for the five key areas of the Microsoft ecosystem in the U.S.: Managed Services for Azure, Microsoft 365 Services, SAP on Azure Services, Dynamics 365 Services and Power Platform Services.

Rackspace Technology was named a Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens – Microsoft Ecosystems Partners Quadrant Report U.S. based on the company’s Cloud services that focus on managed Services for Azure and its long-standing reputation in the market. In addition, the Rackspace Technology customer relationships, and innovative service model with Rackspace Elastic Engineering, provide customers with access to a pod, or groups of nine architects and cloud engineers, who work as an extension to the customers’ teams as they evolve to cloud-native, enabling the company to achieve the Leader position.

The ISG Provider Lens™— Microsoft Ecosystems Partners Quadrant Report compares IT service providers to reveal strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators between them. This report can help you find the best services provider — regardless of geography — through its ranking of providers across four quadrants: Leader, Product Challenger, Market Challenger, or Contender.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia, and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

