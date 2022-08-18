California Cowboy Announces Crowdfunding Raise

San Anselmo, California, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Cowboy, the innovative apparel brand that created the concept of 'social-technical apparel', today announced the launch of their Regulation CF (Crowdfunding) raise on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. StartEngine was founded by Howard Marks, the co-founder of Activision and was joined by the respected businessman and Shark Tank Television judge Kevin O'Leary as StartEngine's Strategic Advisor and Investor. After being accepted onto the StartEngine platform, California Cowboy is now filed with the SEC.

California Cowboy has created a new category of apparel product designed to inspire after-sport social interaction, with the belief that neither fashion nor technology are doing for us what they should. By adding intentional product features that demand conversation, the California-based creator and innovator of Après-Ski and Après-Surf wear designs its products to bring out the extrovert in everyone.

The capital raised from the StartEngine campaign will enable California Cowboy to fund additional product research and development to broaden and improve their apparel line. The brand will focus on expanding their growing wholesale footprint and other key sales channels. California Cowboy also has plans for additional brick and mortar and pop-up stores in the U.S. and abroad. This StartEngine raise campaign follows California Cowboy’s successful 2020 seed round, led by Venn partners.

“We’re so excited to be going live today on Start Engine’s platform. “ said Drew Clark, California Cowboy's Founder & CEO. “Crowdfunding is a great way for us to continue to expand our reach, audience, and fuel the next stage of our growth. We have built an incredible foundation in our brand and product line, and you’re going to hear more about what’s in store as we progress through our fund and launch new products.”

To learn more about the raise, visit https://www.startengine.com/californiacowboy.

For more information on California Cowboy go to https://shop.californiacowboy.com

ABOUT CALIFORNIA COWBOY

Established in 2016 by Founder & CEO, Drew Clark, Marin County based California Cowboy celebrates California’s rebellious and free-thinking “Cowboy” culture with product design concepts inspired by a love of California’s leisurely, outdoor, and active lifestyle. Created for "Social Cowboys" across the globe, California Cowboy focuses on creating gear that promotes good time experiences styled for authentic end-user connections outside a digital landscape. By blending tech savvy features that encourage real-life conversation, California Cowboy is designed for après-ski, après-surf, music festivals, poolside days and beach-night bonfires with a following that knows their way around the outdoors, and around an IPA. https://shop.californiacowboy.com

Attachments