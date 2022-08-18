Carahsoft Named Veritas AMS 2022 Top Federal New Business Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it was recognized as the Top Federal New Business Partner of the Year by Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management. The award recognizes top channel partners in the Americas for their contributions to the Veritas business as demonstrated by overall performance in revenue growth, program adoption, excellence in technical innovation, and strategic implementation of Veritas solutions.



“Over the last 18 years, Veritas has looked to Carahsoft and our reseller partners to support major aspects of their Public Sector business. This Top Federal New Business Partner of the Year award speaks to our strong reseller relationships and excellent support for both our reseller partners and our joint Government customers,” said Erin Foor, Director of Sales for the Veritas Team at Carahsoft. “With more than 400 reseller partners and our team of dedicated sales and marketing professionals committed to generating new opportunities for Veritas, we continue to achieve consistent growth and success within Veritas’ go-to-market strategy. We look forward to the new heights we can accomplish with Veritas and our resellers in the future.”

Carahsoft focuses on helping Veritas to meet agencies’ need for secure data at a time when ransomware is at an alarming high. Recently, Carahsoft and Veritas have worked jointly to target and address the critical need for data security in the healthcare market. Through proactive customer outreach and reseller partner engagement, Carahsoft continues to propel Veritas’ leading data management solutions to support the Public Sector. In FY22, Carahsoft and its reseller partners developed and implemented more than 50 successful marketing and business development initiatives, surpassing their aimed annual revenue goal.

“Veritas’ business relies on the innovation and success of partners like Carahsoft, and we are honored to recognize their accomplishment,” said Jay McGloin, vice president of AMS partner sales and alliances at Veritas. “This award underscores Carahsoft’s dedication to helping customers successfully manage and protect their data in today’s complex multi-cloud landscape. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

