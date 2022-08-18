Chargeback Gurus Pioneers AI-Compatible Dispute Packages to Increase Recovery Rate for Merchants

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in chargeback prevention and recovery services, has announced the development of chargeback dispute packages specifically designed to be processed by automated systems. These dispute packages will help support increasing automation by issuing banks and ensure maximum efficiency and win rate.

Chargeback dispute packages typically include a wide variety of data elements in many different form factors. Merchants and chargeback service providers work diligently to collect, collate and organize this evidence to ensure they present a winning case to the decision-makers at issuing banks.

Through a network of collaborative industry relationships, Chargeback Gurus has discovered that many issuing banks have been pursuing AI automation as a way to increase the efficiency and consistency of decision-making in disputes. Automating this complex process necessitates the use of developing technologies such as computer vision, pattern recognition and natural language processing. These systems are at their most effective when they receive input of high quality and compatibility.

With extensive experience in AI, machine learning and robotic process automation, the Chargeback Gurus team is well-prepared to support this technological leap in the dispute process.

"Chargeback Gurus believes in putting together a custom package for every dispute rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach like our competitors," said Chargeback Gurus President Suresh Dakshina. "We analyze over 40 data points for every dispute package, and that results in a three times higher recovery rate for our merchants. Our goal is to continue raising the bar for ourselves, and making our dispute packages compatible with AI automation is another milestone in that pursuit."

"With the assistance of our subject-matter experts, our research team is always evaluating and improving our own AI systems to ensure that we put together winning dispute packages for our merchants," said Damodharan Sampathkumar, chief product officer for Chargeback Gurus. "Now, we're using our knowledge of how AI gathers and interprets information to prepare for the deployment of this technology at issuing banks."

