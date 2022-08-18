Zenfolio introduces PhotoRefine.ai, Artificial Intelligence that helps photographers sort, group and select photos

Menlo Park, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenfolio, the market leading website builder and business resource for photographers, is launching PhotoRefine.ai – a cutting-edge application that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to vastly reduce the amount of time photographers typically spend grouping, rating and culling images after a photo session. With a focus on privacy and security, images are analyzed locally on the photographer's computer, without using personal information on the subjects in the photos.

“Zenfolio again is leading the way by introducing exclusive, advanced AI technology to professional photographers.” stated John Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer. “The launch of PhotoRefine.ai is the next step in helping photographers operate more efficiently and grow their businesses through the power of emerging technologies. Zenfolio works hard to enable photographers to spend more time behind the lens and less time behind the desk.”

Zenfolio acquired Optyx, the leader in AI photography automation, in late 2021. The Zenfolio team substantially reworked and enhanced the Optyx platform, integrated it into the Zenfolio offering, and renamed it PhotoRefine.ai.

Delivering the best photos to clients quickly is critical to the success of a photography business. Photographers typically spend multiple hours reviewing, sorting, grouping and selecting images after a photo session. PhotoRefine.ai dramatically compresses this laborious and tiresome culling process into minutes. In the past, the only alternative was to outsource this task, typically for hundreds of dollars. PhotoRefine.ai now offers a fast, secure and low-cost solution on the photographer's own desktop.

PhotoRefine.ai is a local desktop app that applies AI to analyze a set of images, then uses blur detection, closed/blinking eye evaluation, image sharpness and exposure to rate each individual image and highlight the best of a group. Photographers control all access and privacy and can customize settings based on their preferences. The app will find and group images according to individuals or categories, leveraging facial-recognition intelligence.

PhotoRefine.ai is a low cost, high-quality automated solution that can pare down thousands of images from a typical photo shoot to just dozens in about 15 minutes. The groundbreaking AI tool is especially beneficial for weddings or school and sports events that generate several thousand images with multiple duplicates.

PhotoRefine.ai is available to all Zenfolio subscribers. It is included as an integral part of the intelligent workflow technology built into the ProSuite plan and Advanced plan, or can be purchased as an add-on to all other plans.

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc. offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For almost two decades, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe. In November 2021, Zenfolio acquired Format, a Toronto-based company, and Optyx as part of its growing family of brands and services.

For more information visit zenfolio.com

Attachment