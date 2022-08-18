U, OM & MOLN Class Actions Reminder: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Unity Software, Inc. (NYSE: U)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 - May 10, 2022

Deadline: September 5, 2022

Deadline: September 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies in Unity’s product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company’s machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company’s commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (4) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Class Period: September 15, 2020 - June 13, 2022

Deadline: September 6, 2022

Deadline: September 6, 2022

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance" that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN)

Class Period: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the “IPO”); and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline: September 12, 2022

Deadline: September 12, 2022

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug EUA; (3) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company’s chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (4) as a product candidate, MP0310 was less attractive to Amgen than Defendants had led investors to believe; (5) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (6) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (7) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

