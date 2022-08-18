Triage Staffing Makes 2022 Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Time With Best-Ever Ranking

OMAHA, NEB., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a healthcare staffing and travel nurse agency based in Omaha, NE, was recently named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States. Triage’s position on the list was 907, its best ever. The company was ranked seventh out of all companies headquartered in Nebraska.

The past year has been an exciting one for Triage. Triage was named the best overall travel nurse agency by VeryWell Health and The Balance Careers, a top healthcare staffing agency by Staffing Industry Analysts and its Chief Marketing Officer Emilie Wells was named to the 2021 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list by SIA.

Additionally, Triage’s CEO John Maaske was recognized by the Department of Defense with a Patriot Award because of his support of Triage employees who serve in the military. Maaske was nominated for the award by Staff Sergeant Brian Tyler, a Triage recruiter who is also a member of the Army National Guard.

“Between our Inc. 5000 7-peat, our top SIA agency award, and our recognitions from VeryWell Health and The Balance Careers, this is shaping up to be a pivotal year at Triage. Accolades aside, our primary goal is serving our travelers and clients with the results and service they deserve,” said Triage CEO and co-founder John Maaske.

Triage was founded in 2006 with just four employees. As of July 2022, they hired their 500th employee and continue to expand their team with current open positions in recruiting, marketing and finance. With such rapid growth, Triage has outgrown its current office space, necessitating a new building. The new headquarters more than triples Triage’s Omaha office space, but before employees move in, the building is undergoing a full renovation.

“We don't expect growth for healthcare and travel nurse jobs to slow anytime soon and we’re here and ready to help meet the demand. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time shows our travelers that we’re in it for the long haul and that they can trust us with their careers year after year," said Maaske.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine seven times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health, The Balance Careers and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com