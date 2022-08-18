Disclosure about a transparency notification

| Source: ABO - Group ABO - Group

Gent, BELGIUM

Ghent, 18th of Augusts 18.30 CET, 2022 - Press release / Regulated Information

Disclosure about a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of significant holdings)

1.         Summary of the notification

ABO-Group Environment nv has received a transparency notification dated 17th of August 2022, from which it can be noted that as a result of the sale of shares on 12th of August 2022, Frank De Palmenaer now owns 90,19% of the voting rights of the company. He has thus exceeded the 90% shareholding threshold.

2.         Content of the notification

The notification dated 17th of August 2022 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting shares or voting rights.

  • Notification by:

A supervising person.

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Frank De Palmenaer & IDEPLUS NV (Derbystraat 357, 9051 Ghent (SDW))

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed:

12th of August 2022.

  • Exceeded threshold (in %):

90%.

  • Denominator:

10.568.735. 

  • Details of the notification:
A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 #voting rightsVoting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting right Related to sharesSeparate from the sharesRelated to sharesSeparate from the shares
Frank De Palmenaer9.124.6679.038.836 85,52 % 
Ideplus NV383.890493.443 4,67% 
 Total9.532.279090,19%0,00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# voting rights that may be acquired upon exercise of the instrument% voting rightsSettlement
 Total     
    00,00% 


TOTAL (A & B)#voting rights% voting rights
 9.532.27990,19%
  • Full chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is effectively held:

Mr. De Palmenaer is controlling shareholder of Ideplus NV.

3.         Varia

  • This press release can be consulted on the website of ABO-Group Environment nv via this link: https://www.abo-group.eu/investeerders/
  • Contact:

ABO-Group Environment NV
Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 22

  • About ABO-Group Environment:

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure about a transparency notification