Ghent, 18th of Augusts 18.30 CET, 2022 - Press release / Regulated Information
Disclosure about a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of significant holdings)
1. Summary of the notification
ABO-Group Environment nv has received a transparency notification dated 17th of August 2022, from which it can be noted that as a result of the sale of shares on 12th of August 2022, Frank De Palmenaer now owns 90,19% of the voting rights of the company. He has thus exceeded the 90% shareholding threshold.
2. Content of the notification
The notification dated 17th of August 2022 contains the following information:
- Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting shares or voting rights.
- Notification by:
A supervising person.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Frank De Palmenaer & IDEPLUS NV (Derbystraat 357, 9051 Ghent (SDW))
- Date on which the threshold is crossed:
12th of August 2022.
- Exceeded threshold (in %):
90%.
- Denominator:
10.568.735.
- Details of the notification:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|#voting rights
|Voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting right
|Related to shares
|Separate from the shares
|Related to shares
|Separate from the shares
|Frank De Palmenaer
|9.124.667
|9.038.836
|85,52 %
|Ideplus NV
|383.890
|493.443
|4,67%
|Total
|9.532.279
|0
|90,19%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# voting rights that may be acquired upon exercise of the instrument
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|Total
|0
|0,00%
|TOTAL (A & B)
|#voting rights
|% voting rights
|9.532.279
|90,19%
- Full chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is effectively held:
Mr. De Palmenaer is controlling shareholder of Ideplus NV.
3. Varia
- This press release can be consulted on the website of ABO-Group Environment nv via this link: https://www.abo-group.eu/investeerders/
- Contact:
ABO-Group Environment NV
Frank De Palmenaer
CEO ABO-Group Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 22
- About ABO-Group Environment:
ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on geotechnical engineering, the environment and soil remediation. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).
Attachment