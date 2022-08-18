INIU Introduces the Market's Thinnest Portable Power Bank Yet With Its Week-Long Supply, 2022 Version PowerPaw Slim 10000mAh

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INIU, a leading innovator in safe fast charging technology, introduces today its 2022 upgraded INIU PowerPaw Slim, the market's one and only 0.5-inch portable power bank that breaks the limit of a 10000mAh. This mobile power is meant for the everyday commuter and traveler as it's 36% thinner, 28% lighter and 15% smaller than other power banks and has a week-long supply capacity, making it easy to pack into a carry-on and be taken effortlessly anywhere for long-term power. In addition, its "Pawprint" indicator is the coolest way to tell remaining power.

"Most power banks have been too bulky or short-supply to carry around," stated Sam Zheng, CEO of INIU Technology. "At INIU, we saw this void in the industry and used our new-gen technology to create the market's thinnest 10000mAh power bank that has been in high demand among on-the-go consumers worldwide, finally to bring a very large amount of power in the easiest way."

The INIU PowerPaw Slim is committed to eliminating the pain points by delivering:

The Market's Thinnest 10000mAh

The 0.5-inch thin power bank is easy to slip into a pocket and carry around, weighing only 0.43 pounds, and also offers a week's worth of charging capacity, enough to top up iPhone 13 3.6 times, Samsung S22 Ultra 2.3 times, AirPods Pro 13.2 times or iPad Air 1.2 times.

2022 Version USB C Input & Output

Eliminating the regular input-only USB C port, INIU has both Input and Output in one USB C port to fit all new iPhones and Androids.

Triple 3A Outputs

Through INIU UPower+ Tech, the power bank can fast fuel 3 devices at once via 3A output to knock off consumers' waiting time.

The Safest Airline Approved Power

With the market's first-seen 15-Layer SmartProtect System, the power bank ensures its usability in aircraft.

Pawprints Indicator, Four Gorgeous Colors

The newest PowerPaw Slim comes in 4 gorgeous colors with an eye-catching pawprints battery indicator, which makes even how it charges different.

The INIU PowerPaw Slim 10000mAh Power Bank has a recommended retail price of $16.99 on Amazon and iniushop.com.

About INIU

INIU® is a front runner in safe fast-charge technology who has provided over 38 million global users with the safest fast charging experience with wireless charging, car charging, portable and wall chargers. The decade-long R&D qualification in safe fast charging technology has given INIU the confidence to offer an industry-leading 3 years warranty. For more information, please visit iniushop.com.

Press Contact: marketing@iniu.shop

Related Images











Image 1: INIU Smallest&Thinnest 10000mAh Power Bank Fast Charging





Power your mobiles in the easiest way









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment