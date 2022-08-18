Archipelago Announces Two Industry Awards and Significant Platform Growth in First Half of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archipelago, an AI-driven technology platform that connects, validates and analyzes property risk data for large commercial property owners, today announced recent wins of Business Insurance’s 2022 Innovation Award and the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Award for Commercial Data Management Platform of the Year. The company has also seen explosive growth, now securely storing data for over 1.3 million buildings valued at over $9.5 trillion in total insured value (TIV).



“With a hardened insurance market and growing incentives to plan for our changing climate and increase resiliency, we're delivering business impact across our clients' risk management and insurance process,” said Hemant Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Archipelago. “We’re thrilled about the signal these awards send to the market, but there is nothing like the rapid adoption and confirmation of our business case. Seeing the use of our platform grow exponentially over such a short period of time, and with names like Prologis, Extra Space Storage and JLL is incredibly satisfying.”

Archipelago’s SaaS platform digitizes disconnected spreadsheets, documents and property-specific loss histories into a Smarter SOV™. Archipelago's customers are provided a comprehensive understanding of historical trends and key drivers of risks associated with their properties, also allowing the secure sharing of data with risk managers, brokers and insurers.

"Our portfolio consists of roughly 4,600 locations across 19 countries. It all starts with the data, not only what’s in our buildings, but what our customers want and taking the next step to data transformation,” said Casey Markovic, Risk Manager at Prologis. “It's kind of hard to imagine a renewal without Archipelago; it's been that big of a game changer for us.”

About Archipelago

Archipelago is an AI technology and data analytics company transforming how commercial property risks are understood and managed by owners, operators, and risk managers. The high-quality data generated through Archipelago’s platform can be shared securely with stakeholders to deliver innovative services and solutions to their customers. Learn more at OnArchipelago.com .

