Well Groomed Pets Secures National Partnership With Andis

OVIEDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well Groomed Pets (The Well Groomed Franchise System, Inc.) announced today that they have secured an exclusive training and promotional partnership with Andis, the leader in providing premium quality tools and equipment to the professional grooming industry.

Well Groomed Pets (WGP) salons offer a premium pet grooming and wellness experience and salons are equipped with the best tools and equipment.

"We are honored to add Andis to our list of national partners committed to elevating the grooming industry," said Roger Lloyd, Well Groomed Pet's President of Franchise Operations. "We offer professional groomers one of the most rewarding career opportunities and continual free grooming training by the most celebrated professional groomers within the dog grooming industry so we actively sought out this partnership. Andis is a category leader and their commitment to groomer excellence is very much aligned with our corporate values," Lloyd added.

Well Groomed Pets seeks to elevate the status of professional groomers. The company states that the look and feel of the store brand were designed specifically to appeal to the artistic nature of pet grooming. Every Well Groomed Pets salon includes lighted grooming tables, custom fixtures and furniture, premium professional grooming tools and a warm and inviting wellness area.

"Our commitment to groomers is absolute," said Lloyd. "Andis is doing so much for this industry, and we want to honor and support that kind of leadership in any way we can. Every Well Groomed Salon will carry Andis premium grooming tools. At the same time, Andis will contribute to our continuous training by delivering customized master-level grooming training support to Well Groomed Pets grooming teams throughout the U.S.," Lloyd added.

About Well Groomed Pets

WGP is a premium grooming and wellness center that employs proprietary AI and machine learning to customize every pet grooming treatment for optimal results specific to each pet breed and pet's wellness condition. The Company stands alone as the industry's most comprehensive wellness salon. A 44-point physical, physiological and behavioral wellness exam is included with every visit. The Company's goal is to ensure Well Groomed clients are the happiest, healthiest and the best-looking dogs in town, and the mission is to extend the lives of pets in every community served. For more information, visit www.wellgroomedpets.com.

