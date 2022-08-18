Edmund Optics Appoints Samuel Sadoulet as Chief Executive Officer

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, announced today that Samuel Sadoulet has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company. An experienced business leader, Samuel will succeed Robert Edmund and assume responsibilities effective immediately. As previously announced, Robert Edmund has retired, and Marisa Edmund has been appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors. Marisa Edmund, along with the Board of Directors, have appointed Samuel as Chief Executive Officer.

"Samuel has the unique blend of vision, technical expertise, and global business acumen to lead the company into the future," said Marisa Edmund. "Samuel has played such a vital role in the expansion and growth of our company, and I look forward to our continued partnership."

Samuel has 25 years of management and engineering experience at Edmund Optics, with technical expertise in physics and optical sciences. In addition to his strong technical background, he has held several operational roles and helped Edmund Optics attain its reputation as a leader in customer service and technical solutions, serving most recently as President and Chief Operating Officer. Sam earned his EMBA from INSEAD (France), received his MS in Optical Engineering from the University of Arizona (USA), and a BS in Physics from the University of Rochester (USA). He is also Chair of the Executive Committee of SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, and a member of A3, the Association for Advancing Automation.

"Optical technology is shaping the future and Edmund Optics is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of both our current and future customers," said Samuel Sadoulet. "I thank Marisa and the Board of Directors for their trust in me as we embark on this next chapter of our 80-year history."

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

