Avara Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avara, a Dallas-based online fashion retailer, announced today it has been named as number 406 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies. In addition to the overall ranking, Avara also ended up as the number 3 fastest-growing women's apparel retailer in the nation. This prestigious list ranks 5,000 companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. All 5,000 honoree companies will be individually profiled on Inc.com, and the top 500 will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.

"It is a true honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of top companies," said Emily Shack Wickard, Avara Founder and CEO. "This recognition and the growth of Avara is a true testament to our 'Avaraistas' and their trust in us to offer a new curated type of shopping experience. We pride ourselves in making this experience our differentiator in the market and based on our customer's feedback and our continued growth, we see this as a key element of our current and future customer experience strategy," she added.

Avara was founded in 2018 with the goal of filling a void in the market for trendy, affordable, yet age-appropriate fashion pieces for moms in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Avara looks to offer a curated shopping experience where women feel comfortable trying new trends, all while knowing they are "mom approved" - wearable, high-quality and chic. The company has built a following of "Avaraistas" in 48 states, along with Puerto Rico and Canada.

Avara provides a multi-channel approach to its Avaraistas through its online store at ShopAvara.com or in-person at its Dallas location at 4239 W. Lovers Lane. "We love our Avaraistas and their passion for our curated approach to their clothing needs," said Taylor Sparks, Marketing Director. "We like to joke about our guarantee, but it's a real thing…Wear Avara and get ready for the compliments!"

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

For more information about Avara, or to begin your experience as the next Avaraista, go to ShopAvara.com.

