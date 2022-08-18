Premier Autism Therapy Provider to Offer Services in North Carolina

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help meet the need for efficacious, pediatric autism therapy services in North Carolina, Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a premier applied behavior analysis (ABA) provider, today announced it will begin offering services to the Old North State beginning December 2022.

“We are excited to bring our services to the residents of North Carolina and alleviate stress for families by increasing access to therapy, so their children can reach their highest potential and live rich, happy lives,” said Hersh Sanghavi, CEO of Action Behavior Centers.

With ABA therapy centers in Texas, Arizona, Illinois and Colorado, ABC currently provides high quality autism therapy services to thousands of families. “Action is known for its high quality, efficacious therapy. We recently completed a study that demonstrated that 90% of clinically recommended patients at ABC graduate into generalized classroom settings and we’re delighted to bring those services to North Carolina,” remarked Dr. Charna Mintz, ABC’s Chief Clinical Officer.

The first location will be placed in Apex, NC. Once opened, the center will provide autism therapy services to more than 40 early learners, school-age children, and teens on the autism spectrum. The new centers will be staffed with licensed psychologists, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBT).

ABC also plans on providing approximately 60 new jobs in the state, including BCBAs, licensed psychologists and other industry professionals. Once hired, ABC employees have the opportunity to participate in the company’s financial assistance program called “ABC Foundations” which helps employees tackle the burden of student loan debt by refinancing at industry-leading low rates. As part of the program, ABC also makes matching monthly contributions to help pay down debt, providing employees the opportunity to pay off their student loans five years faster and save on average $10,000 over the lifetime of the loan.

About Action Behavior Centers

Founded in 2017, Action Behavior Centers (ABC) is a leading applied behavior therapy (ABA) provider offering comprehensive services and support to improve the lives of children on the autism spectrum. The provider’s high-quality, center-based care combined with its dedication to helping young children reach their full potential has made ABC the provider of choice of families, Pediatricians. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, ABC operates clinics in Texas, Arizona and Colorado. Learn more at https://www.actionbehavior.com .

Contact

Kelsey Alexander

kelsey.alexander@actionbehavior.com