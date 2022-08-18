Water for All and Vivoblu Join Canoe Kayak Canada in Supporting Ukrainian Canoe Team With a Donation of Much-Needed Water Filters for Use Back Home

LAKE BANOOK, Nova Scotia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good inspires good and that is something that has always been true in sports. While a competitive nature is essential for athletes, so is a spirit of teamwork. Last week we saw that demonstrated beautifully at the 2022 International Canoe Federation’s Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Dartmouth.



Leading up to the competition, Canoe Kayak Canada partnered with several different organizations to facilitate and financially support Team Ukraine‘s travel, accommodations and participation at the event.

“It was really important for us to get them out of such a horrible situation so they can train and relax and be a part of the event. It’s really an outpouring of support from Canadians to the Ukrainian family.” says Casey Wade, CEO of Canoe Kayak Canada.

In all, the Ukrainian team brought in 5 medals and the competition this week - 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze!

When Vivoblu and Water for All saw what Wade’s team was doing and that the Ukrainian team was traveling to Canada for the event, they immediately reached out to ask how they could get their life-saving water filters into the hands of the Ukrainian team.

Access to clean water in Ukraine is becoming scarce. Many areas are at risk for wide-spread cholera outbreaks and running water is very limited. Children in war-torn areas are twenty times more likely to die of disease related to contaminated water than they are of violence related to the war. Water for All has received requests from city officials all over the country asking for tens of thousands of filters for their citizens.

“The need is hard to fathom, and we are working to help as many Ukrainians as we can, as fast as we can by working every available connection,” says John DeYoung, President of Water for All. “Five filters might not seem like a lot, but these 5 filters will serve 75-100 people for three years and every one of those people has a story, has a family, has a life filled with dreams they want to live for. We don’t want the world to forget them. We are so grateful that Canoe Kayak Canada made it possible for us to get these filters directly to the Ukrainian team.”

Water for All is currently raising funds for water filters for Ukraine. Donations can be made online at www.waterall.org .

DROPBOX LINK TO IMAGES

About Water for All and Vivoblu

Water for All works around the globe to serve those in desperate need of clean water by providing Vivoblu water filtration systems that are purpose-built for use in the harshest conditions. In partnership with key NGO's on the ground, they have launched a campaign to provide enough Vivoblu filters to bring clean water to 1.5 million Ukrainians who are trapped in war zones or living in refugee camps. www.waterall.org

Vivoblu’s water filtration system works using gravity alone in a two-bucket system, with no electricity or water infrastructure needed other than the included system parts. The filter uses the same fibers technology as those used for kidney dialysis. Our clean water solution is now in 25 countries and has shown excellent results in the villages and communities where we serve. www.vivoblu.com

About Canoe Kayak Canada

Canoe Kayak Canada is the national body for competitive paddling in Canada. We are a volunteer lead and staff driven organization made up of a community of paddling enthusiasts – athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, staff and supporters – from coast to coast.

Canoe Kayak Canada is a member-based organization which includes an intricate network of clubs as well as provincial and divisional paddling associations for the disciplines of sprint, whitewater and marathon. Elite National Teams proudly represent Canoe Kayak Canada at various competitions around the globe – most notably the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, ICF World Cups as well as Junior, Under 23 and Senior World Championships.

Canoe Kayak Canada is recognized by its partners at the International Canoe Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Sport Canada as the designated authority for the sport in Canada. www.canoekayak.ca

CONTACT: LISA MCALISTER, 303-931-0955,

LISA@WITHGOODCAUSE.COM,

3550 FRONTIER AVE., #A2, BOULDER, CO 80301