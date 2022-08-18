Handheld Patient Temperature Monitoring Devices Playing Big Role in Infectious Disease Detection: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global patient temperature monitoring market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.2 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2026.



A portable device with the ability to independently record temperature over a short period is called a patient temperature monitor. The high patient pool with long-term diseases and growing awareness of remote monitoring in outpatient settings will open up opportunities for market players. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases; rapid uptake of portable patient temperature monitors in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings; favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare systems, and increasing initiatives by government organizations to enhance awareness of infectious and chronic diseases are driving market expansion.

For Critical Insights on Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7627

Several chronic disorders necessitate accurate measurement and monitoring of body temperature by doctors or other users to choose the most effective course of treatment, which is driving market expansion. Growing emphasis on health and fitness, rising senior population, and greater awareness of self-care management, all contribute to an increase in demand for these devices on a global scale.

An increase in the frequency of surgical procedures requiring anaesthetic administration, which causes a drop in body temperature and necessitates the use of temperature control systems to prevent the development of intra-operative hypothermia, is another factor driving market evolution.

How is the U.S Driving Sales of Patient Temperature Monitoring Devices?

“Growing Usage of Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems in the U.S.”

The U.S. market is expanding as a result of the increased incidence of diabetes and cancer, ongoing research into patient monitoring technology, and the widespread use of wireless temperature monitoring systems.

The U.S. market is expanding because of strict regulatory standards for medication research, the key presence of patient temperature monitoring device companies, rising health awareness, and an expanding geriatric population.

To learn more about Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7627

Key Segments Covered in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry Survey

By Product :



Handheld

Table-Top Invasive Smart Wearable





By Application :



Pyrexia/Fever

Hypothermia Blood Transfusion Anesthesia Others





By End User :



Hospitals

Home Care Settings Nursing Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers Others





By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

Key companies are focused on the introduction of novel temperature monitoring systems, which has resulted in the availability of several brands. This aspect has increased the population's use of temperature monitoring systems, which helped businesses raise their revenue streams.

For instance,

In 2021, The FORXAI Temperature Monitoring App (TMA), a temperature monitoring system for collecting and controlling temperature data acquired constantly by a thermal edge camera, was launched by Konica Minolta Inc.



Get Customization on Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7627

Key players in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Beurer GmbH

Briggs Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Microlife Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Actherm Medical Crop.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Key Takeaways from Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Study

The global patient temperature monitoring market is currently valued at US$ 5.6 billion.

Sales of table-top temperature monitoring devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2026.

Market in Canada is projected to increase at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2026.

Market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market - Global automated breast ultrasound system market to record a value CAGR of 9.3% over the period of forecast, 2018 to 2027. Over 1,800 units of automated breast ultrasound systems are foreseen to be sold worldwide by 2027-end.

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market - Patient temperature management systems offer several advantages in the medical parlance, such as reducing the blood loss during surgeries, lowering the risk of neurological disorders after cardiac arrest and for aiding in a rapid recovery post-surgery.

NGS Data Analysis Market - Continual advancements in data integration & cloud computing solutions have effectively helped in addressing the data-handling bottlenecks, which involves analyzing large high-throughput sequence data.

Neonatal Ventilator Market - Introduction of ventilators for neonates were one of the time changing and life-saving innovations that manufacturers developed to provide life-saving support for neonates having respiratory ailments.

ENT Surgical Devices Market - According to researchers, the market is growing primarily due to an increasing number of ENT disorders and the increasing number of patients undergoing plastic surgery. With the growing popularity of robotic surgery, ENT surgical devices are becoming more popular among healthcare organizations.

Dental Lasers Market - The global dental lasers market grew at an impressive CAGR of 7.6% during the 2012-2016 period on the back of increasing number of edentulous population and adults who have immediate dental needs.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market - Delay in basal cell carcinoma (BCC) treatment can lead to complications regarding the skin, muscle, and even bone damage. Hence, patients suffering from BCC are opting for non-surgical treatments such as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), since this treatment is associated with fewer complications. SRT is gaining increased popularity in the basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

Foley Catheters Market - The global foley catheter market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031. The market was valued at over 4 Bn in 2020, and is likely to expand 1.7x to reach US$ 7.1 Bn across the aforementioned forecast period.

Immunoassay Market - The global immunoassay market is forecast to grow at a 6% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a market value of US$ 53 Billion. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 28 Billion, and is likely to reach US$ 29.6 Billion in 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.7%.

Surgical Equipment Market - The surgical equipment market is exhibiting steady growth, especially backed by higher inclination towards minimally-invasive procedures. Coupled with this, rising incidence of chronic ailments and cases of accidents have been creating growth prospects for the market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter