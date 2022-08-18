American Oncology Network Ranks No. 107 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this week, Inc. 5000 announced that the American Oncology Network, a fast-growing network of community oncology practices, is ranked number 107 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. AON also received the number eight position in the health services category.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies by Inc.,” said AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz. “At AON, we believe the key to accessible and equitable healthcare lies in the strength of community healthcare practices, which is why we strive to support community oncology practices, large and small. This recognition is a reminder that we are taking the right steps in forwarding our mission by providing support and resources for hometown oncology practices and breaking down barriers to cancer care.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list are not only successful but also demonstrate resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

“We are excited to celebrate receiving this esteemed award with our physicians, practices, team members and patients,” said Schonherz. “I’d like to extend an additional congratulations to all companies that are on this year’s Inc. 5000 list.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 108 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

