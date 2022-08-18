Proactive news headlines including Euro Sun Mining, Sidus Space, Altamira Gold, American Resources, Gratomic, Altamira Gold and Copper Fox Metals

New York , Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Euro Sun Mining achieves major EPA permitting milestone for its Rovina Valley project in Romania click here
- AIM ImmunoTech gets Institutional Review Board approval to begin Phase 2 pancreatic cancer trial of Ampligen click here
- Sidus Space earns ‘Speculative Buy’ rating from Taglich Brothers as it kicks off coverage of the Space-as-a-Service company click here
- VR Resources hits high-grade critical metals in new mineralized zone at its Hecla-Kilmer property in Ontario click here
- Altamira Gold starts drilling at untested Maria Bonita target at Cajueiro project in Brazil click here
- Fobi AI announces integration of Qples by Fobi with leading email and marketing automation platform Klaviyo click here
- ARMM announces business combination with Current Energy and Renewables click here
- Wellbeing Digital Science says KGK subsidiary to unlock $17M in future revenue by completing contracts in next 12-18 months click here
- Unrivaled Brands to expand board of directors; launches national search click here
- American Resources applauds Inflation Reduction Act's support for domestic critical mineral production click here
- KULR Technology secures two orders from Fortune 20 e-commerce and cloud computing customer for commercial drone delivery fleet click here
- PlantX's XMarket stores partner with Too Good To Go to reduce food waste click here
- BMEX Gold says recently completed field work at Dunlop Bay has 'exceeded' expectations ahead of Fall drilling click here
- BioHarvest Sciences launches first major US marketing campaign for VINIA click here
- TraceSafe launches carbon credit fractionalization through its ShiftCarbon platform click here
- Cabral Gold says latest drill results from PDM target at Cuiú Cuiú augur well for deposit's potential click here
- NorthWest Copper starts drilling at Lorraine project in north-central British Columbia click here
- Alternus Energy reports ‘strong’ growth in Q2 revenue and profit click here
- ImagineAR enters into agreement to custom build metaverse-ready mobile app showcasing hip-hop music and culture click here
- Copper Fox Metals updates on Mineral Mountain project click here
- Tocvan Ventures discovers mineralization 600m from main zone in reconnaissance drilling at Pilar click here
- American Manganese says US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 recognizes critical role battery materials play click here
- Stuhini Exploration ups non-brokered private placement by $420,000 for gross proceeds of up to $1.92M due to investor demand click here
- Avicanna closes strategic non-brokered private placement offering of units for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.782M click here
- Gratomic reveals promising results from 16-trench program at Capim Grosso project in Brazil click here
