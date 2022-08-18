DevSecOps Market Size worth USD 23.16 Billion Globally with Excellent CAGR of 31.50% by 2029, Analysis by Share, Outlook, Trends, Demand, and Revenue Forecast

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research added a recently released new research report on Global DevSecOps Market by Deployment Type, Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Forecast providing updates and information related to industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook. This DevSecOps market report emphasizes key market dynamics of the DevSecOps industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. DevSecOps market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities, and market status. To build this DevSecOps report, a detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. All the data, figures, and information is backed up by well-recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Global DevSecOps Market was valued at USD 2.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.16 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 31.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

DevSecOps Market Analysis:

According to the Cost of Data Breach Report 2019 published by the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, the average cost of a single data breach grew internationally from $3.6 million in 2018 to $3.92 million in 2019. As a result, businesses are utilizing DevSecOps software more frequently to achieve more agile development techniques with improved security. The market is therefore anticipated to generate significant amounts of revenue due to the increased adoption across the globe over the forecasted timeline.

This DevSecOps market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the DevSecOps market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the DevSecOps market are

Broadcom (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

MicroFocus (U.K.)

Synopsys (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Google Inc., (U.S.)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)

Palo Alto Networks (U.S.)

Qualys, Inc. (U.S.)

Progress Software Corporation (U.S.)

Threat Modeler (U.S.)

Contrast Security (U.S.)

CyberArk (Israel)

Entersoft (Australia)

Rogue Wave Software, Inc. (U.S.)

Splunk Inc., (U.S.)

4ARMED LIMITED (U.K.)

Aqua Security Software Ltd. (Israel)

Check Marx Ltd., (Israel)

Conntinuum Security Consultants Inc. (Spain)

Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, In order to expand the silicon lifecycle management solution with real-time, in-field optimization technology, Synopsys, Inc. announced the purchase of Concertio Inc., the original creator of AI-powered performance optimization software. The Synopsys SiliconMAX Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform is still being developed, and this acquisition represents another step in that process.

Opportunities:

Advancements and Investments

The rapid advancement in cloud computing is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, which will further expand the DevSecOps market's growth rate. Additionally, the rising investment in IT advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, and BYOD further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market.

DevSecOps Market Drivers:

Mounting amount of Security Breaches

One of the major factors propelling the global DevSecOps market is the rising concern for data security. In 2019, the number of reported breaches grew by 54% in comparison to the first half of 2018, according to a survey by NortonLifeLock Inc. The resulting financial loss and the effect on the company's reputation are the data breach's most tragic side effects. The majority of data breaches, it has been discovered, were caused by app vulnerabilities. Therefore, businesses are now adopting DevSecOps software more frequently to implement more agile development techniques with improved security. With code analysis, which examines how rapidly they are being addressed and patched, businesses can find new vulnerabilities.

Burgeoning Adoption across BFSI Sector

Cyber risks and attacks have significantly increased in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector over the recent years. The demand for mobile and online banking has raised the risk of threats and data breaches, which has increased the use of DevSecOps. Along with evolving legal requirements, the need to supply digital services and solutions to improve customer experience may increase demand for DevSecOps over the projection period. Governments must provide appropriate data security to safeguard private and sensitive information, which largely increased the adoption rate of the DevSecOps across the BFSI sector.

Restraints/Challenges:

Dependency On Obsolete Application

The dependency on obsolete application development processes is further projected to derail the overall market’s growth over the forecast period.

Lack of Technical Expertise

The DevSecOps market’s growth is projected to be slowed down by a dearth of qualified personnel or skilled professionals. The shortage of technical expertise is one of the significant challenge for the DevSecOps market over the forecast period.

Global DevSecOps Market Segmentations:

Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Component:

Solution

Services

Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

DevSecOps Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the DevSecOps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Table of Content: Global DevSecOps Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global DevSecOps Market, By Deployment Type Global DevSecOps Market, By Component Global DevSecOps Market, By Organization Size Global DevSecOps Market, By Vertical Global DevSecOps Market, By Region Global DevSecOps Market, Company Landscape Swot Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

