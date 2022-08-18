Transfusion Devices Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 338.66 Million by 2029, Analysed by Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “ Global Transfusion devices Market ” published by Data Bridge Market research includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application, and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis to the competitive landscape. What is more, the Transfusion devices report provides the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it straightforward to even take critical business decisions

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the transfusion devices market which was USD 255.6 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 338.66 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Blood transfusion sets, also known as transfusion sets, are employed in medical procedures for the safe transfusion of blood or blood components as well as to stop the entry of clots into patients. The blood transfusion sets from AdvaCare are made using premium tubing made from PVC that has undergone medical treatment and a highly precise flow controller.

Sets for blood transfusions are used to provide blood or treat blood disorders. Additionally, blood products are mixed in blood transfusion sets. Using a blood transfusion set helps prevent potentially dangerous diseases from being transferred to the recipient.

Some of the major players operating in the transfusion devices market are:

Immucor, Inc. (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Redax (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

LivaNova PLC (U.K.)

Brightwake Ltd. (U.K.)

Advancis Surgical (U.K.)

Atrium Medical Technologies (U.S.)

Opportunities

Rise in accident cases

The market's growth is fuelled by an increase in surgical procedures and increase in accidents and trauma cases. This will provide beneficial opportunities for market growth.

Transfusion devises Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancement in transfusion devices

It is anticipated that rising cardiac illness cases will accelerate market expansion. In the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, the transfusion devices market is anticipated to grow at a faster rate due to a number of other factors, including technological advancement in transfusion devices, an increase in surgical procedures, an increase in accidents and trauma cases, an ageing population, and a rise in the use of autotransfusion.

Rise in surgical procedures

The increase in the number of surgical procedures performed worldwide is driving the market for blood transfusion equipment. Additionally, technological advancements are anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the market's expansion over the course of the forecast year. Additionally, an increase in blood-related illnesses is anticipated to support market expansion over the next years.

Global Transfusion Devices Market Scope

Type

Autologous Transfusion

Allogenic Transfusion

Techniques

Predeposit Transfusion

Intraoperative Haemodilution

Intraoperative

Postoperative Salvage

Application

Cardiac

Vascular

Orthopedic

Trauma surgery

Liver Transplantation

End- user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Rooms

Nursing Homes

Other

Product Type

On Pump Transfusion Devices

Off-Pump Transfusion Devices

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Transfusion Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The transfusion devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, techniques, application, end-users and product type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the transfusion devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the transfusion devices market due to the growing number of geriatric population along with adoption of innovative medical technology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising health awareness among the people and growing demand of advanced medical technology.

