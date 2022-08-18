The Partnership recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the country’s fastest growing private companies

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership is excited to announce that it has been ranked number 4,298 on the Inc. 5000, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.



Launched in 1982, the Inc. 500 list aimed to highlight the most successful private companies in the United States. Later, it was expanded to include 5000 companies to better reflect the current state of U.S. entrepreneurship. With stringent requirements, the judges examine each business according to employee acquisition and overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

The Partnership, which has grown by 50% in 2022 alone, was able to demonstrate impressive results in both financial growth and employee expansion, building on the successes of the previous years. The agency is on track to expand its offices further in Atlanta and Naples, Florida.

“This is an incredible achievement for the entire team who are able to consistently create and deliver robust, innovative, and impactful messaging campaigns,” said Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership. “Inc. is renowned for its ability to identify the most important companies undergoing phases of accelerated growth and The Partnership’s inclusion speaks to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering quality we offer each of our partners.”

Many brands that are now household names first came to the public’s attention thanks to the ranking, including Microsoft, Patagonia, Pandora, 7 Eleven, Under Armour, Zipcar, Zappos.com, among many others.

"It’s clear to us that this award not only celebrates our incredible year-on-year growth, but it also highlights the enormous amount of work and effort that we put into fostering a culture of curiosity among our team,” said Lucey. “The success we’ve experienced is the culmination of a broad number of factors that allow us to ensure our partners receive a world-class service, while also contributing to our local community.”

Inc.’s recognition is the latest in a series of awards and distinctions The Partnership has earned in 2022. In May, the Cobb Chamber of Commerce selected The Partnership as one of Cobb’s 2022 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year, highlighting the agency as one of the county’s exceptional, influential, and thriving companies.

The Partnership previously received recognition for its work in web design and philanthropy in January and March respectively. The company was presented with a Gold Award for website design from the international AVA Digital Awards competition at the beginning of 2022. A few months later, the Communitas Awards honored The Partnership with an International Excellence in Community Service and Philanthropy distinction for its “Gives Back” program.

“Such a prestigious award helps to validate all the hard work and dedication that every member of The Partnership puts in, often going beyond the call of duty to surpass partner expectations and give back to the community,” Lucey said. “We look forward to building on this momentum to bring The Partnership’s unique offering to more key partners.”

For additional details, contact Shaheen Solomon at shaheen@ThePartnership.com or 470-889-8092. To find out more about The Partnership, visit www.ThePartnership.com.

About The Partnership

The Partnership is Atlanta’s oldest privately-held, female-owned marketing and brand communications agency. We specialize in the Moments that Matter for our partners, offering integrated capabilities across brand development, advertising, public relations, digital marketing and web development solutions. The Partnership prides itself as being nimble, collaborative, and community oriented, fostering an internal environment fueled through Culture of Curiosity and centered around our operating principles of Purpose, Passion, and Partnership.

