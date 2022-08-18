Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Baltimore, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) (www.connexasports.com) (the “Company”) announced that it had received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on August 16, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing because the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 (the "2022 10-K") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of August 13, 2022,.



The Company previously disclosed its inability to timely file the 2022 10-K in its Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 1, 2022.

This notice letter received from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares. Nasdaq has provided the Company with 60 calendar days, until October 17, 2022, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the filing of the 2022 10-K, or February 13, 2023, to regain compliance.

The Company expects and intends to submit to Nasdaq the compliance plan by or before October 17, 2022.

The Company continues to work diligently to complete its 2022 10-K and targets filing the 2022 10-K with the SEC in late September or early October 2022, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 also by late September or early October 2022, after which the Company anticipates regaining and maintaining compliance with its SEC reporting obligations and Nasdaq listing requirements.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

