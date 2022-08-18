Malaysia Data Center Market to Reach Over $2 Billion by 2027. Hyperscale Providers to Ramp up their Investments - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Malaysia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2027. Investments by hyperscale providers will contribute to the growth of the Malaysian wholesale colocation market. Investments by hyperscale providers will also contribute to the growth of the Malaysian wholesale colocation market. Various tax benefits by the Malaysian government have encouraged investments by hyperscale and colocation operators. Also, such initiatives have enabled the development of data centers in free trade zones. Various tax benefits by the Malaysian government have encouraged investments by hyperscale and colocation operators. Also, such initiatives have enabled the development of data centers in free trade zones. The Malaysian government is focused on digitalization initiatives and the introduction of Industry 4.0 blueprint investments, which will propel the demand for data centers in the Malaysia



Malaysia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $2 Billion MARKET SIZE (AREA) 318 thousand Sq. Feet (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 68 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) 240 USD Million (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) Around 7% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Industry Insights

Malaysia is a preferred data center location in Southeast Asia after Singapore and Indonesia, owing to solid connectivity and high internet penetration. Malaysia has more than 20 submarine cables that connect it to other APAC and the Middle East & African countries.

Cyberjaya is the primary location in Malaysia for data center development, with 14 data center facilities contributing to around 75% of the existing capacity in Malaysia. Other locations that have witnessed data center development include Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Shah Alam, & Penang.

Malaysia's data center supply will increase over 3x in the coming years via 15 announced and under construction projects by colocation operators such as AIMS Data Centre, Keppel Data Centres, and Chindata.

Celcom Axiata, DiGi Telecommunications, Maxis, and U Mobile are some telecom operators involved in deploying 5G network services in Malaysia. As a result, the country has also witnessed edge data center deployments, such as from Edge Centres in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia's data center market is witnessing the entry of new investors such as GDS Services, Yondr, Regal Orion, Vantage Data Centers, YTL Data Centers, and PP Telecommunication that have plans to build data centers in the country.

Major global cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Google, and Microsoft are providing cloud-based services in Malaysia to improve connectivity and data security services in the country.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Malaysia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Datacenter investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Malaysia Facilities Covered (Existing): 23 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09 Coverage: 5 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Malaysia Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Malaysia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV





Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

NEC Corporation

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Asima Architects

AVO Technology

B-Barcelona Consulting

DSCO Group

ISG

NTT FACILITIES

Nakano

Powerware Systems

S5 Engineering

Shaw Architect

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AIMS Data Centre

Bridge Data Centres

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC

Regal Orion

VADS

YTL Data Centers

New Entrants

Pure Data Centres Group

Yondr Group

Chindata

PP Telecommunication

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

