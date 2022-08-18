Malaysia Data Center Market to Reach Over $2 Billion by 2027. Hyperscale Providers to Ramp up their Investments - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Malaysia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2027. Investments by hyperscale providers will contribute to the growth of the Malaysian wholesale colocation market. Investments by hyperscale providers will also contribute to the growth of the Malaysian wholesale colocation market. Various tax benefits by the Malaysian government have encouraged investments by hyperscale and colocation operators. Also, such initiatives have enabled the development of data centers in free trade zones. Various tax benefits by the Malaysian government have encouraged investments by hyperscale and colocation operators. Also, such initiatives have enabled the development of data centers in free trade zones. The Malaysian government is focused on digitalization initiatives and the introduction of Industry 4.0 blueprint investments, which will propel the demand for data centers in the Malaysia
Malaysia Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|Over $2 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (AREA)
|318 thousand Sq. Feet (2027)
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|68 MW (2027)
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|240 USD Million (2027)
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|Around 7%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
Industry Insights
- Malaysia is a preferred data center location in Southeast Asia after Singapore and Indonesia, owing to solid connectivity and high internet penetration. Malaysia has more than 20 submarine cables that connect it to other APAC and the Middle East & African countries.
- Cyberjaya is the primary location in Malaysia for data center development, with 14 data center facilities contributing to around 75% of the existing capacity in Malaysia. Other locations that have witnessed data center development include Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Shah Alam, & Penang.
- Malaysia's data center supply will increase over 3x in the coming years via 15 announced and under construction projects by colocation operators such as AIMS Data Centre, Keppel Data Centres, and Chindata.
- Celcom Axiata, DiGi Telecommunications, Maxis, and U Mobile are some telecom operators involved in deploying 5G network services in Malaysia. As a result, the country has also witnessed edge data center deployments, such as from Edge Centres in Kuala Lumpur.
- Malaysia's data center market is witnessing the entry of new investors such as GDS Services, Yondr, Regal Orion, Vantage Data Centers, YTL Data Centers, and PP Telecommunication that have plans to build data centers in the country.
- Major global cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Google, and Microsoft are providing cloud-based services in Malaysia to improve connectivity and data security services in the country.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Malaysia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Datacenter investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Malaysia data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Malaysia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 23
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09
- Coverage: 5 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Malaysia
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Malaysia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NEC Corporation
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Asima Architects
- AVO Technology
- B-Barcelona Consulting
- DSCO Group
- ISG
- NTT FACILITIES
- Nakano
- Powerware Systems
- S5 Engineering
- Shaw Architect
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AIMS Data Centre
- Bridge Data Centres
- GDS Services
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC
- Regal Orion
- VADS
- YTL Data Centers
New Entrants
- Pure Data Centres Group
- Yondr Group
- Chindata
- PP Telecommunication
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
