Arvinas Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Liam Ratcliffe, M.D., Ph.D. has stepped down from the company’s Board and John Young has been appointed to join.



“Since joining our board in 2015, Liam has been a valuable member of our team, providing expert guidance, especially as a member of our Compensation Committee,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “On behalf of my fellow Board members and Arvinas’ leadership team, I would like to thank Liam for his dedication and impactful contributions.”

Mr. Young joins Arvinas’ Board with nearly 35 years of experience with Pfizer. He most recently served as Group President and Senior Advisor to the Pfizer CEO prior to his retirement from Pfizer in mid-2022 and was formerly Chief Business Officer at Pfizer. He became a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team in 2012 and held a number of senior roles across the organization including Group President, Pfizer Innovative Health, Group President, Pfizer Essential Health, President & General Manager, Primary Care Business Unit, and Regional President, Primary Care, Europe, Canada.

Additionally, Mr. Young currently serves as a board member for Johnson Controls International (JCI), Haleon PLC (HLN), and Imbria Pharmaceuticals Inc., and will serve on the Board of Directors of Haleon, the Consumer Healthcare joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer, when it is separated in 2022. Previously, he served as a board member for the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries Associations, The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, and the National Committee on United States-China Relations. Mr. Young received a B.Sc. in Biological Science from Glasgow University and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School.

“John is an exceptional leader with deep experience and a strong track record in the pharmaceutical industry, and I am pleased to welcome him to Arvinas’ Board of Directors,” said Dr. Houston. “John is joining us at an exciting time, as Arvinas is on track to become a late-stage development company by year end. I am confident that John will be a tremendous asset as we aim to bring therapeutic options to patients who have few or none.”

“I am extremely impressed with the tremendous work Arvinas is doing in the targeted protein degradation space,” added Mr. Young. “I am thrilled to join the Arvinas team and contribute to the ongoing success that will hopefully one day impact patient lives.”

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

