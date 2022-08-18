OrthoPediatrics to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00pm Eastern Time.



Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this Link . An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the OrthoPediatrics website at https://ir.orthopediatrics.com following the event.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this Link.

