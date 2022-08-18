Sono-Tek Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting, Reviews Record Sales and Income in Fiscal Year 2022 and Discusses Potential Impact of Supply Chain Issues

MILTON, NY, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it held its Annual Shareholders Meeting on August 18, 2022 at the Company’s headquarters in Milton, New York. The results of Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on February 28, 2022, were discussed.

During the meeting, Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO, highlighted the 2022 fiscal year business performance which reached record levels despite the lingering impact of Covid-19 on Sono-Tek’s customers and markets. Revenue grew to $17.1 million, a 16% increase from the previous fiscal year and the Company’s highest level to date. Net income more than doubled and also reached the highest level to date at $2.5 million. Additionally, Dr. Coccio noted that the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (March-May 2022) were recently reported with an 11% increase in revenue and a 17% increase in net income, excluding PPP Loan forgiveness of $1.0 million in the prior year period, compared to the fiscal year 2022 first quarter.

Two other major highlights covered in the meeting included Sono-Tek’s uplisting of its common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market in August 2021 and the resulting increased visibility and attention that has led to much higher liquidity and market value for existing and new shareholders. In addition, Sono-Tek’s balance sheet now has over $10 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and zero debt as a result of the cash flow generated by the Company’s strong results. The Company’s cash position combined with zero debt puts Sono-Tek in a very strong position to quickly take advantage of new strategic opportunities as they present themselves. Dr. Coccio also noted that Sono-Tek, like other manufacturers, is experiencing supply chain delays this year, which could affect its interim financial results regardless of its strong backlog. However, Sono-Tek expects these issues to even out over the full course of the fiscal year.

Steve Harshbarger, Sono-Tek’s President and COO, added, “Sono-Tek’s outlook remains solid because we are focused on three major areas of global importance: the semiconductor industry, the medical device industry, and the clean energy sector. The latter is driven by climate change concerns and increased government funding to reduce greenhouse emissions. In addition, the $369 billion U.S. Climate Bill that was recently passed is expected to increase activity for Sono-Tek coating systems used in the manufacturing of fuel cells, carbon capture and green hydrogen generation. As well, chip shortage supply concerns are driving our semiconductor business segment, in tandem with the recently passed US CHIPS Act which is anticipated to provide more than $200 billion of federal funding directed at domestic semiconductor activities. Lastly, the medical device business segment remains fairly resistant to economic cycles and continues to show steady growth. We believe that these markets provide an exciting outlook for Sono-Tek’s future growth.”

The slide show presentation used at the annual meeting is available on the Company’s website at https://www.sono-tek.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations/

