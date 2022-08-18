LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2022

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for July 2022.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of July were $1.12 trillion, an increase of $59.7 billion, or 5.6%, compared to the end of June 2022.

Total net new assets for July were $4.8 billion, translating to a 5.4% annualized growth rate. This included $0.9 billion of brokerage assets from CUNA(1). Total net new advisory assets were $3.0 billion, translating to a 6.4% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $69.4 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of June 2022. Net buying in July was $4.7 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

July June Change July Change 2022 2022 M/M 2021 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 593.4 558.6 6.2 % 588.4 0.8 % Brokerage assets 530.9 506.0 4.9 % 541.4 (1.9 %) Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,124.3 1,064.6 5.6 % 1,129.9 (0.5 %) Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 3.0 4.1 n/m 5.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets 1.8 6.5 n/m 4.3 n/m Total Net New Assets 4.8 10.5 n/m 10.0 n/m Organic Net New Assets Net new organic advisory assets 3.0 4.1 n/m 5.7 n/m Net new organic brokerage assets 1.8 6.5 n/m 4.3 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 4.8 10.5 n/m 10.0 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 0.4 0.5 n/m 0.8 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 41.9 40.8 2.7 % 34.4 21.8 % Deposit cash account sweep 12.3 12.3 0.0 % 7.9 55.7 % Total Bank Sweep 54.2 53.1 2.1 % 42.2 28.4 % Money market sweep 13.9 15.0 (7.3 %) 4.3 n/m Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 68.1 68.1 0.0 % 46.6 46.1 % Client cash account 1.3 1.5 (13.3 %) 1.3 0.0 % Total Client Cash Balances 69.4 69.6 (0.3 %) 47.9 44.9 % Net buy (sell) activity 4.7 2.0 n/m 6.5 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 4,130 3,785 9.1 % 4,395 (6.0 %) Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 1,885 1,708 10.4 % 2,226 (15.3 %) Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 164 119 37.8 % 10 n/m Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding. (1) As of the end of July, $26.2 billion of client assets have onboarded from CUNA out of a total of ~$30 billion.

