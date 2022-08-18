Matterport Partners with Technology Distributor TD SYNNEX to Integrate 3D Digital Twin Platform Across Network of 150,000 Resellers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is expanding its presence in the North American market, joining forces with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) as a key distributor of Matterport solutions. TD SYNNEX has a large reseller network of 150,000 that service industries including the technology sector, government agencies, and more. These resellers and their sales teams will now offer Matterport’s industry leading technology to their customers to help deliver the value of digital twins to their business. The partnership with TD SYNNEX marks a significant opportunity for Matterport to reach more large enterprises as the company continues to drive adoption of the technology across industries including commercial and residential real estate, facilities management, construction, and the retail sector.



TD SYNNEX is a leading distributor and IT solution aggregator headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California with a workforce of 22,000 supporting over 150,000 customers. With this partnership, Matterport joins more than 1,500 best-in-class technology vendors in TD SYNNEX’s portfolio which focus on high-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data and analytics, IoT, mobility, and everything-as-a-service.

“The demand for 3D digital twins continues to surge, and more and more companies have come to understand the power digital twins bring when optimizing operations, fostering remote collaboration, all while having the potential to drive down their business costs,” said Scott C. Barker, Senior Vice President, Print Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “We’re thrilled to bring Matterport to our customers to serve this surging demand.”

There are nearly 1 billion physical spaces ready to be digitized in the United States, making it one of the largest property markets in the world. Working with TD SYNNEX as its distribution partner in the region, Matterport will reach a vast customer base of new enterprise and SMB customers along with agencies in the public sector. Matterport’s market-leading spatial data platform transforms any physical space into a dimensionally accurate and photorealistic digital twin, providing unparalleled data insights needed to manage and optimize spaces more effectively.

“Joining the TD SYNNEX network is a tremendous opportunity to put Matterport in front of these larger businesses,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “We’re seeing strong adoption of Matterport technology across verticals and business segments from SMB to Enterprise. What’s even more interesting is the compelling data they are sharing with us. A single customer in the retail sector was able to increase employee productivity by 200 percent while reducing travel costs by 30 percent and departmental paper and ink costs by 95 percent. Through this partnership with TD SYNNEX, their extensive network of resellers is equipped to offer Matterport's platform to their marketplace and all the benefits it can bring to their global customers.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at Matterport.com and visit our Discover page to browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers

