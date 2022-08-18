The Greenrose Holding Company to Hold Rescheduled Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AMITYVILLE, N,Y., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) (“Greenrose” or the “Company”), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, will hold its rescheduled conference call on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: August 22, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9da0da5236ce42a5832d1a111ccf77c5

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation. It is understood that being a leader in the cannabis industry starts with outstanding flower derived from sophisticated genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

(949) 574-3860

GNRS@gatewayir.com

Greenrose Contact:

Daniel Harley

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

(516) 307-0383

ir@greenroseholdings.com