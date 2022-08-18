T2 Biosystems to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:30am ET.



Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the T2 Biosystems website at https://www.t2biosystems.com/ following the event.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers.

