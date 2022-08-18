Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and 2022 year end, or period ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Thursday, September 1, 2022.



Management will host an audio-only investor conference call webcast the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results.

The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

The details for the webcast are:

When: Thursday, September 1, at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)

Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fvc2vccg

Toll Free Dial-in: (877) 270-2148

The audio-only webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Marketing Contact

Nathalie Oetzel

noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis

Jeff Majtyka & Kyle King

Investor.relations@farmerbros.com

(646) 776-0886