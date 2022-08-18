Flexia Launches InstaPlay® Registration and Integrated Onboarding Module of Its Cashless Gaming Solution

Las Vegas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexia Payments announced the launch of its InstaPlay® Registration and Integrated Onboarding Module. InstaPlay enables casino customers to instantly enroll in Flexia’s Cashless Gaming Solution, and the casino’s loyalty and other proprietary systems in a single, automated process.



Through a simple scan of a QR code in the casino or on the casino’s website, InstaPlay collects customer data, performs KYC and fraud checks, instantly issues a co-branded multi-account Flexia Prepaid Mastercard® in digital and/or physical formats, and populates the casino’s CMS and loyalty system with customer data to create accounts. InstaPlay can be implemented as a stand-alone solution or fully integrated into the casino’s own mobile apps and systems.

“This is what will propel true cashless in the casino environment,” stated Scott Walker, Flexia President. “We have successfully taken the friction out of the enrollment process and simultaneously coordinated customer enrollment across multiple platforms. The entire process takes only a few minutes.”

Craig Libson, Flexia CEO noted “Our InstaPlay module exemplifies the power and flexibility of the Flexia platform architecture. We designed InstaPlay specifically for cashless gaming, leveraging the combined experience of our team in gaming and transactional platforms to provide the best customer experience and optimal efficiency for the casino operator.”

The logistical benefit and speed of enrollment is the tip of the iceberg for Flexia’s solution, as Flexia shares the benefits of its KYC and fraud checks – helping casinos in their own compliance needs. “It’s another level of our focus to share data with our casino partners, whether for registration, compliance, marketing or promotions,” said Libson.

Through Flexia’s integrations with casino management systems, the benefits of InstaPlay will be available to hundreds of U.S. casinos in an easily customizable fashion. “We’re excited to demonstrate this at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in October,” Walker added. “We look forward to sharing with operators how easy and effective cashless can be.”

ABOUT FLEXIA

Flexia, a specialty Fintech company, transforms the customer experience with a truly cashless solution – providing players ease and flexibility to fund their gaming accounts and extending casino loyalty benefits beyond the walls of the casino. The Flexia Cashless Solution has modernized digital payments by linking gaming accounts with the external payments ecosystem and enabling customers to earn loyalty points for spend outside the casino. Flexia is the only provider to combine multiple accounts – casino and online wagering accounts, casino loyalty program, and a Flexia Prepaid Mastercard® – into a single cashless solution. Learn more at FlexiaPayments.com.