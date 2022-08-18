Patient Portal Market to Reach Around $6 Billion by 2027. Introduction of Healthcare Chatbots to Revolutionize the Market - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, patient portal market to cross CAGR of 13% during 2021-2027 reaching a revenue of around $6 billion in 2027. The major factors contributing to the rise in demand for patient portals include the growing need for patient engagement solutions, the increasing adoption of EHRs, the growing amount of healthcare data, the surge in the integration of mobile-based health platforms, and the rise in demand for telehealth solutions, and others. The growing digitalization and technological advances in the healthcare industry are highly promoting the use of patient portals.



The adoption of AI is already widespread in various important areas related to clinical care. One of these areas includes the use of chat bots or bots in patient portals. In relation to these patient portals, bots can have a huge impact on several functions that serve the patient experience and simplify mundane processes for providers. Bots have the capabilities to learn from interactions and understand natural language patterns, which will continue to increase the demand for bots.

Patient Portal Market Report Scope

MARKET SIZE (2027) $5.82 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.70 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 13.62% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Patient Portals Improvising Virtual Healthcare Systems

Health systems often lag in the use and implementation of virtual care options. On-demand healthcare has recently attempted to bridge this enormous gap with the help of technology companies and Venture Capitals (VCs). Google, Microsoft, Siemens, and Amazon are among the few major technology companies that have made significant advances in health services, including virtual care. With virtual care, physicians can only make clinical decisions, freeing them from many clerical tasks such as prescription preparation and documentation. As a result, a clinician can care for a patient while also treating other patients throughout the day.

Key Highlights

The global patient portals market is likely to witness an incremental growth of more than $3,110 million and absolute growth of around 115.20% during the forecast period.

In 2021, integrated segment accounted for the highest share as patient portals are integrated with EHRs/EMRs that provide complete health information with added benefits compared standalone patient portals.

In 2021, web & cloud-based segment accounted for the highest share as it is more advanced and can be accessed through multiple locations.

In 2021, hospitals segment accounted for the highest share as hospitals have many patients incoming and the need to store huge amounts of health data.

North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, due to major access of patient portals, huge incorporation of EHRs, supporting government programs, and presence of established companies.



Patient Portals Market in North America is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

The demand for patient portals is growing due to the rapid digitalization in the healthcare sector across the region. Technological advances, such as the widespread integration of AI, cloud-based solutions, and big data analytics incorporation with patient portals, are further driving their demand by helping experts in making quick diagnoses and treatment planning. The market is further driven by the growing patient population, which is raising the amount of health data to be managed with patient portals. Medical errors are highly prevalent and are the third leading cause of death in the US and Canada. More than 250,000 deaths in the US and 28,000 deaths in Canada occur every year due to medical errors. This has raised the need for adopting the use of patient portals across healthcare settings in the region.

