W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:



Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference – Executive management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 and Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present in New York City at 3:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and management will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. The event will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, on the “Overview” page in the Investors section of the site.

Updated investor materials for the aforementioned events will be available on the Company’s website under “Presentations”.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had working interests in 47 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 637,000 gross acres, including approximately 462,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 175,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.