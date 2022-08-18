FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:



D.A. Davidson Big Sky Technology Summit

Location: Big Sky Resort Montana

Date: August 22nd - 23rd, 2022

Fireside Chat: August 23rd 9:30am-9:55am MT

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: August 25th, 2022

Format: 1:1’s Only

Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Location: Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile

Date: August 30th, 2022

Format: 1:1’s Only

Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown

Date: September 7th, 2022

Fireside Chat: 3:15pm-3:55pm ET

CL King’s 20th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2022

Location: Virtual

Date: September 12th, 2022

Format: 1:1’s Only

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentations, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replay of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

