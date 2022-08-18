CloudMD to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 22, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (“CloudMD” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, August 22, 2022 after market close.



CloudMD will hold its Q2 2022 earnings conference call and webinar on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 9:00am ET (6:00am PT).

Conference call and webinar details:



Date and Time: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 9:00am Eastern Time (6:00am Pacific Time)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/stmigy4p

A link to the live event, as well as the financial statements and MD&A will be available on the Financial Statements page of the Company’s website.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s business is separated into three main divisions: Clinics and Pharmacies, Digital Solution and Enterprise Health Solutions, the Company’s fastest growing division. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division has built a leading employer healthcare solutions, including its Comprehensive Integrated Health Services Platform, which offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a direct ecosystem of over 5,700 clinicians including, 1,800+ mental health practitioners, 1,600+ allied health professionals, 1,400+ doctors and nurses and covers 12 million individual lives across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

