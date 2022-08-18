Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.



The action was taken August 17, 2022, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 29, 2022.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com



