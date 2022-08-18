3D Medical Imaging Market to Reach Around $3.7 Billion by 2027. Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning Boosting the Market - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report, 3D medical imaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2027. Teleradiology specialists widely use 3D imaging as it helps them analyze images faster and handle large volumes of radiology reads. This is also supported by the picture archiving and communication system (PACS), generally used by teleradiology service providers. COVID-19 largely increased the use of teleradiology services globally and is expected to drive the 3D medical imaging market during the forecast period.



3D Medical Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $5.4 Billion MARKET SIZE (2022) $3.7 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.41% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Modality, Specialty, and End-User GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning

The growth of holographic medicine is fueled by high investments in medical facilities, technological advances in surgical rooms, and the development of personalized care. The medical field has wide applications of holographic technology.

Various companies produce hologram systems focused on the medical sector. EchoPixel, a US-based company, sells a software that converts 2D images into stereotypic 3D images. Professionals can cut virtual tissue, organs, or other body parts at different angles with this system.

3DforScience (Spain), Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium), Holoxica (UK), Lyncee Tec and Nanolive (Switzerland), and RealView Imaging (Israel) are other companies that focus on holography.

Key Insights

Oncology dominated the specialty segment with the highest market share of 30.06% in 2021 as 3D medical imaging systems have been highly adopted in Oncology specialties attributed to high prevalence of cancer patients worldwide. The hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are the major end-users of 3D imaging systems.

X-ray dominated the modality segment as it is the most common modality and is the fastest growing segment with market share of 39.89% in 2021. Large number of vendors are offering wide range of 3D X-ray systems globally

Hospitals is dominating the end-user segment as point-of-care (POC) testing is done in hospitals only and it also covers the insurance for diagnostic imaging thus making imaging cost-effective at hospitals.

North America dominated the geography segment. The presence of a huge patient population and better adoption of 3D medical imaging software and hardware are the primary factors for its highest market share.

APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare challenges of aging populations, chronic diseases prevalence, and growing demand for advanced healthcare services, is making region to bring more opportunities of 3D medical imaging market in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Vendors focus on the development and commercialization of 3D medical imaging software and applications to remain competitive in the market. New product approvals and R&D activities enable vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their positions in the global market. Vendors actively launch innovative 3D medical imaging technologies to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential prevailing in the market. several vendors focus on the development and commercialization of new 3D medical imaging software/applications with AI and deep learning technologies for a comprehensive range of specialties and modalities. Many start-ups develop 3D reconstruction software that contribute to the growth of the global 3D medical imaging market.

Key Vendors

General Electric

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips



Other Prominent Vendors

ATEC Spine

Analogic

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

ESAOTE

Fuel 3D Technologies

FUJIFILM

Hologic

Planmeca Oy

Samsung Medison

Sonavex

Midmark

ScreenPoint Medical

SuperSonic Imagine



Modality

X-Ray

Ultrasound

CT

MRI

Others



Speciality

Oncology

Cardiology

Obstetrics & gynecology

Orthopedic

Neurology

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa







