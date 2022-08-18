3D Medical Imaging Market to Reach Around $3.7 Billion by 2027. Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning Boosting the Market - Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest research report, 3D medical imaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2027. Teleradiology specialists widely use 3D imaging as it helps them analyze images faster and handle large volumes of radiology reads. This is also supported by the picture archiving and communication system (PACS), generally used by teleradiology service providers. COVID-19 largely increased the use of teleradiology services globally and is expected to drive the 3D medical imaging market during the forecast period.
3D Medical Imaging Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$5.4 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2022)
|$3.7 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|6.41%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Modality, Specialty, and End-User
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning
The growth of holographic medicine is fueled by high investments in medical facilities, technological advances in surgical rooms, and the development of personalized care. The medical field has wide applications of holographic technology.
Various companies produce hologram systems focused on the medical sector. EchoPixel, a US-based company, sells a software that converts 2D images into stereotypic 3D images. Professionals can cut virtual tissue, organs, or other body parts at different angles with this system.
3DforScience (Spain), Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium), Holoxica (UK), Lyncee Tec and Nanolive (Switzerland), and RealView Imaging (Israel) are other companies that focus on holography.
Key Insights
- Oncology dominated the specialty segment with the highest market share of 30.06% in 2021 as 3D medical imaging systems have been highly adopted in Oncology specialties attributed to high prevalence of cancer patients worldwide. The hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are the major end-users of 3D imaging systems.
- X-ray dominated the modality segment as it is the most common modality and is the fastest growing segment with market share of 39.89% in 2021. Large number of vendors are offering wide range of 3D X-ray systems globally
- Hospitals is dominating the end-user segment as point-of-care (POC) testing is done in hospitals only and it also covers the insurance for diagnostic imaging thus making imaging cost-effective at hospitals.
- North America dominated the geography segment. The presence of a huge patient population and better adoption of 3D medical imaging software and hardware are the primary factors for its highest market share.
- APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. Rising healthcare challenges of aging populations, chronic diseases prevalence, and growing demand for advanced healthcare services, is making region to bring more opportunities of 3D medical imaging market in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Vendors focus on the development and commercialization of 3D medical imaging software and applications to remain competitive in the market. New product approvals and R&D activities enable vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their positions in the global market. Vendors actively launch innovative 3D medical imaging technologies to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential prevailing in the market. several vendors focus on the development and commercialization of new 3D medical imaging software/applications with AI and deep learning technologies for a comprehensive range of specialties and modalities. Many start-ups develop 3D reconstruction software that contribute to the growth of the global 3D medical imaging market.
Key Vendors
- General Electric
- Siemens Healthineers
- Koninklijke Philips
Other Prominent Vendors
- ATEC Spine
- Analogic
- Canon Medical Systems
- Carestream Health
- Dentsply Sirona
- ESAOTE
- Fuel 3D Technologies
- FUJIFILM
- Hologic
- Planmeca Oy
- Samsung Medison
- Sonavex
- Midmark
- ScreenPoint Medical
- SuperSonic Imagine
Modality
- X-Ray
- Ultrasound
- CT
- MRI
- Others
Speciality
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Obstetrics & gynecology
- Orthopedic
- Neurology
- Others
End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
