Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors Initiative Launches New Website

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website: bnsnoakland.org. Its new website is user-friendly and allows site visitors to navigate and easily find updates on its projects and partners. Its blog and event calendar provide up-to-date information on what is happening with Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors in Oakland, California.

The new site features a "partners" page with more information about all of the organizations partnered for this initiative with links to their respective websites, a "news" section dedicated to all new newsworthy details and blog postings, and an "events" page to share the various resources and opportunities to catch the Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors team in East Oakland. The new iteration of the website is accessible, navigable, and showcases data reflecting the initiatives' impact.

"This website takes the Oakland TCC Grant Project - Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors to the next level. The development of this website represents increased Community access to resources and information for Deep East Oakland Neighborhoods. We are also excited about the potential for this platform to support the ultimate goal of sustaining Better Neighborhood, Same Neighbors resources for the long term," said Michael Dyer, TCC Program Manager.

The Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors team invites visitors to explore the new website. It wants to ensure residents, business owners, and organizations are aware of the Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors Resource Center and can contact it via the website for career, business, and housing resources.

About BNSN

Better Neighborhoods, Same Neighbors is supported by California Strategic Growth Council's Transformative Climate Communities (TCC) Program with $28.2 million from California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities.

We envision an East Oakland with healthy surroundings, safe and accessible transportation and thriving arts and culture that builds community wealth and ensures housing is a human right for existing East Oakland residents.

Media Contact:

Eloisa Almaraz

Community Engagement Manager

elo@blackculturalzone.org

‪(510) 473-7292‬

