Pressure Ulcer Relief Product Mainly Driven by Growing Incidence of Hospital-acquired Pressure Ulcers, Opines Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This new analysis by Fact.MR predicts the global pressure ulcer relief products market to evolve at a high-value CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2026. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 billion by the end of 2026.



An increase in the aging population and rising prevalence of obesity are projected to primarily drive pressure ulcer relief products market growth over the years to come. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, dementia, and urinary incontinence among individuals is also expected to drive demand for pressure ulcer relief products across regions.

Adoption of sedentary lifestyles, rising rate of hospitalizations, and increasing investments in healthcare research and development are expected to be other prominent factors that will drive pressure ulcer relief products market growth over the next four years.

This latest research by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has profiled key market players such as Medline Industries Inc., BSN Medical (Essity), DARCO International, DeRoyal Industries, ArjoHuntleigh, Talley Group Limited, TrueKAST (Wound Kair Concepts), Invacare Corporation, Thuasne SAS, and ORTHOSERVICE AG.

Which Treatment Accounts for a Major Market Share?

“Wound Care Dressings Expected to Dominate Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Industry”

The global pressure ulcer relief products market based on treatment is segmented into wound care dressings, wound care devices, active therapies, and other treatments. The wound care dressings segment is projected to be highly lucrative and accounts for a major market share across the forecast period. The segment is slated to attain a total valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2026 while expanding at a CAGR of around 7%. Meanwhile, the wound care devices segment is anticipated to exhibit growth at a 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The active therapies segment is set to reach a revenue of around US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2026.

Key Segments Covered in the Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Industry Survey

By Treatment :



Wound Care Dressings

Wound Care Devices Active Therapies Other Treatments



By End User :



Hospital Inpatient Settings

Hospital Outpatient Settings Community Health Centers Home Healthcare



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers of pressure ulcer relief products are expected to focus on product innovation with the integration of advanced technologies.

In August 2022, 3M, a leading name in the healthcare industry, announced new upgrades for its wound care technologies. The new 3M Veraflow Cleans Choice Complete dressing kit is expected to further simplify the care delivery process for caregivers. The company also launched a new software update for its 3M VAC Ultra therapy unit.



Key players in the Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)

DJO Global

Mölnlycke Health Care

Stryker Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Breg Inc.

Advanced Orthopaedics



Key Takeaways from Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Study

Currently, the global pressure ulcer relief products market enjoys a valuation of US$ 5.3 billion.

The pressure ulcer relief products market is slated to expand at 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

By 2026, sales of pressure ulcer relief products are expected to reach US$ 6.7 billion in value.

Rising geriatric population, growing incidence of diabetes, increasing obesity among individuals, rising rate of hospitalizations, and increasing investments in healthcare R&D are expected to propel pressure ulcer relief product sales over the coming years.

High costs of pressure ulcer relief products and lack of favorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to have a restraining effect on market expansion.

The U.S. pressure ulcer relief products market stands at US$ 1.5 billion.

The pressure ulcer relief products market in China is anticipated to reach US$ 600 million by 2026.



