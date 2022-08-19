English Dutch French

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 3 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 16 August 2022 3 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375

Reference is also made to the press release of 19 August 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 17 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 202 525 own shares out of 59 004 952 issued shares (or 5.43% of all outstanding shares).





