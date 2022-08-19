Global Healthcare CX (Customer Experience) Market Analysis Report 2022: Employee Experience (EX) Becomes a Top Business Priority

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital CX Investments Driven by the Quadruple Aim in Healthcare, Global, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each industry seeks in delivering excellent CX and healthcare organizations to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.

The publisher surveyed decision-makers in the healthcare industry to discover investment plans over the next year. Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a significant impact on customer experience (CX).

The healthcare industry was hit hard by the pandemic as it tackled the toughest of challenges around the globe- slowing down the virus, managing hospital capacity, keeping its staff safe, and ensuring patient privacy and confidentiality.

Contact centers were busy far beyond capacity, driving organizations of all sizes to accelerate investments in self-service channels and the cloud. The great resignation forced providers to invest in improving the employee experience.

This study uses an integrated 360-degree research methodology to provide insights from end-user organizations, healthcare experts and IT analysts.

Key insights from the survey revealed:

Traditional pain points for contact centers (such as being seen as cost centers or operating as silos) faded away in importance as healthcare facilities were forced to change to deal with the exponential growth in communications with patients.

Providers are evaluating the optimal balance of work-at-home (WAHA), hybrid, and on-site workers. Key considerations include ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of network operations; training agents/supervisors on new applications; and persuading customers to use new interaction channels.

Healthcare organizations are moving to the cloud to benefit from new technology, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs.

Providers are improving employee retention by providing flexible work locations/remote work options, creating a fun environment/corporate culture, empowering employees with solutions that allow them to make their own/better decisions, implementing a career growth strategy, and improving employee training & development programs.

Respondents included IT decision-makers from hospitals, clinics, medical practices, health systems, health services, residential nursing, and physical therapy organizations. It explores their plans to improve CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic. A top priority is improving the employee experience.

Channels Covered:

Voice

Email/Web Form

Social Media Messaging Apps

Social Media Apps

Mobile Apps

Sms

Chat With Live Agents

Virtual Agents

Video Chat

Video Teller/Kiosk

Ivr

Technologies Covered:

Conversational Ai & Virtual Assistants/Bots

Quality Monitoring

Collaboration Tools

Performance Management

Flexible Apis/Cpaas

Elearning For Agents

Proactive Customer Care

Gamification

Augmented Reality

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Methodology

Introduction

An Integrated Approach Provides a 360-Degree Perspective

2. Growth Opportunities in Healthcare

Quadruple Aim of Healthcare Providers

CX Investment Priorities in Healthcare, Global, 2022

Growth Opportunities for Healthcare Providers

Patient-First Philosophy - Delivering Excellent Customer Care is Critical for Healthcare Organizations

Shift to Cloud will Accelerate Innovation and Improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) for Healthcare Providers

Improving Collaboration has Become a Top Healthcare Priority

Work-from-Home (WFH) Model will Continue to Exist & Thrive

Employee Satisfaction is a Top Priority

Proactive Outreach is a Competitive Advantage

Digital Trends in Healthcare: Growth Opportunities from COVID-19 Impact, Global, 2020 to 2021

3. Top 5 Predictions in Digital Healthcare

Prediction 1 - Chatbots Will be the First Point of Contact for a Majority of Primary Care Interactions; Conversational AI Finds Stronger Use Cases

Prediction 2 - 2022 Will See Strong Developments in the U.S. Interoperability Space Driving the Need for Enriched Data Information Systems

Prediction 3 - Platforms Targeted at Virtual Care Management Gain Wider Acceptance among Providers Globally to Support Patients Throughout the Care Continuum

Prediction 4 - Behavioral Health Solutions will Focus on Quality Outcomes as They Progress toward Value-based Healthcare in Depression

Prediction 5 - Shifts in U.S. Care Delivery Models will Prevail with the Aim of Healthcare Equity

4. Healthcare IT Decision-Maker Customer Survey 2022 Results

Research Objectives and Methodology

Applications

Research Methodology

5. 2022 Corporate Initiatives

Key Findings

Healthcare Industry: Top Business Goals Rated as "Crucial" or "Very Important", Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Top Employee Engagement Initiatives and Attrition Levels in Contact Centers, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Top Five: What Makes Customer-Facing Employees Happy?, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: IT/Telecom Challenges, Global, 2022

6. Healthcare Industry CX Investment Trends

Healthcare Industry: Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation Strategy, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Migration of Applications to the Cloud, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Digital Transformation Plans, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: CX Investments Compared with CX Priorities, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Interaction Channel and AI Investment Plans, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Customer Satisfaction Levels of Voice Vs. Self-Service Channels, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: CX Technology Investments, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Integration Preferences for CX Solutions, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Omnichannel Capabilities, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Contact Center Metric Trends and Analytics Deployment Plans, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Metrics Used to Evaluate CX Success, Global, 2022

Healthcare Industry: Purchase Decision Making Factors for CX Solutions Rated as a Must-Have or Desired Factor, Global, 2022

7. Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives: Healthcare Industry, Global, 2022

