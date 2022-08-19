Japan Automotive Seating Market Analysis/Growth Report 2022 - Shift Away from the Keiretsu System to Leverage Upcoming Trends and Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japanese Automotive Seating Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive seating is a mature market. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) need to design all passenger cars with seating systems, ensuring that the automotive seating market has never-diminishing demand.
The seating market in Japan has traditionally been a complex network of OEM-supplier-Tier II relations owing to the traditional "keiretsu" system in play in the country. However, this system has been fading out gradually, opening new avenues for partnerships.
Seating systems traditionally include seat frames, track mechanisms, reclining mechanisms, riser mechanisms, seat cushions, back foam, upholstery, and headrests. Premium segments include electrical options for mechanisms, seat controls, ventilation, and massage modules.
Seats in future autonomous vehicles will have flexible and modular systems, enabling the cabin to convert into spaces that address different consumer needs, enabling occupants to make more effective use of their time in the vehicle. Autonomous driving is expected to leave a long-lasting impact on the seating industry.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the seating market expected to grow in Japan?
- How are the premium and mass-market segments expected to grow?
- What are the emerging trends in the seating sub-systems?
- How is autonomous driving expected to change the seating systems?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Automotive Seating Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Automotive Seating Ecosystem, Japan
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Front Seats
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-segment
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rear Seats
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-segment
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Sub-segment
- Forecast Analysis
5. Technological Overview
- Seat-frame architecture
- Front-seat architecture
- Rear-seat architecture
- Overview of the CASE Roadmap
- The Impact of CASE on Future Seating Systems
- Seating Technology Evolution - Sustainability and Material
- Seating Technology Evolution - Safety and HVAC
- Seating Technology Evolution - Flexible Seating and Health, Wellness and Well-being (HWW)
- Seating Technology Evolution - Position Control and Entertainment
- Emerging Trends in Automotive Seating
- Trends Focused on Autonomous Shuttles/Robo-taxis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Automotive Seating
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of Life-on-board Themes into Seating Systems with the Rise of AD
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Alternative Material Usage in Seating Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift Away from the Keiretsu System to Leverage Upcoming Trends and Technologies
7. Next Steps
