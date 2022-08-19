Global Pressure Relief Valves Market Analysis/Forecasts Report 202-2026: Spring Loaded Pressure Relief Valves to Account for $2.1 Billion of the Total $4.4 Billion Market

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Relief Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pressure Relief Valves Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026



The global market for Pressure Relief Valves estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period.

Spring Loaded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pilot Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $697.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $727.5 Million by 2026

The Pressure Relief Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$697.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$727.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Low labor cost and production cost and less-stringent regulations in the Asia-Pacific region are driving demand for PRVs. Rapid advancement of nuclear energy generation also constitutes a major factor driving growth for the global market for PRVs. Around fifty reactors are currently under construction worldwide.

PRVs are critical for safe and successful operation of nuclear power generation plants. They aid in protecting super heaters, boilers and turbines and help stations smoothly operate at preset pressures. Factors such as continuous need for replacement of safety valves in industrial processes and increased use of additive manufacturing in production lines constitute a few other factors promoting market growth.

However, PRV fabrication is expensive, a factor with the potential to hinder anticipated market growth over the coming years. The valves are also used in industrial environments that are harsh driving the need for continuous monitoring of their performance. Replacement demand for PRVs is therefore high. Increased need for replacement of the valves is anticipated to positively impact market growth over the coming years.



Pressure & Temperature Actuated Segment to Reach $603.3 Million by 2026

In the global Pressure & Temperature Actuated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$317 Million will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$97.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors to Renew Market Demand in Post COVID-19 Period

An Introduction to Pressure Relief Valve

Evolution of PRVs

Key Components of Pressure Relief Valve

Parameters to Consider for Selecting PRVs

Identifying Failure of Pressure Relief Valves

Select Technical Terms Associated with PRV Operation

Standards and Codes for Pressure Relief Valves

Pressure Relief Valves (PRV) vs. Pressure Safety Valves (PSV)

Product Types of Pressure Relief Valves

PRV Types by Set Pressure

Key End-Uses of PRVs

Pressure Relief Valves: Global Market Overview and Outlook

Spring Loaded PRVs: Largest Product Segment

World Pressure Relief Valves Market by Product Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated, Pressure & Temperature Actuated, and Dead Weight

Regional Market Analysis

World Pressure Relief Valves Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Pressure Relief Valves Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 82 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSSelect Competitors (Total 82 Featured):

Alfa Laval AB

Apollo Valves

Baker Hughes Company

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Flow Safe, Inc.

Forbes Marshall

Goetze KG Armaturen

IMI plc

LESER GmbH and Co. KG.

Pentair plc

The Weir Group PLC

Velan, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology Adjustments to Pressure Relief Valve Technology

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

IIoT to Stir Adoption of Pressure Relief Valve Digitalization

Despite the Current Depressive Scenario, Oil & Gas Sector to Remain Dominant End-Use Sector

Relevance in Power Industry

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Widespread Use in Chemicals Industry

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Demand

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements

Technology Improvements Augment Product Design & Efficiency

Cartridge Valves: A Key Development in Pressure Relief Valve Segment

Regulations, Codes and Standards

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdy5ck

Attachment