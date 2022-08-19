Insights on the Ad Tech Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Adobe and Google Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ad Tech Market, By Type (Cloud-Based, On Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises & SMEs), By Pricing Type (Fixed Monthly Fee, Ad Spend Commission, Hidden Bid Markups), By End User, By Channel Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ad tech market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the expected roll-out of 5G technology and the shift to consumer preference to use mobile devices as preferred digital media are primarily driving the demand for the global ad tech market.

The ongoing digitization trend and the rise in digital spending by enterprises to improve workflow and productivity of employees is expected to fuel the makret growth in the coming years. Also, the surge in investments by the market players to improve the response time and the flourishing advertising industry are further expected to influence the market demand.



The global ad tech market is segmented into type, organization size, pricing type, end user, channel type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the next five years.



WPP Group PLC, Omnicom Group Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., Adobe Inc., Google LLC, The Trade Desk Inc., Criteo SA, IgnitionOne, Inc., MediaMath Inc. are the major market players operating in the global ad tech market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global ad tech market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global ad tech market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global ad tech market based on type, organization size, pricing type, end user, channel type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global ad tech

To identify drivers and challenges for global ad tech

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ad tech market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ad tech market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global ad tech market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ad Tech Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Ad Tech Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Cloud-Based, On Premises)

6.2.2. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises & SMEs)

6.2.3. By Pricing Type (Fixed Monthly Fee, Ad Spend Commission, Hidden Bid Markups)

6.2.4. By End User (In-House Media Buyers, Ad Agencies, Website Owners, App Developers, Ad Networks)

6.2.5. By Channel Type (Display Advertising, Video Advertising, PPC, Social Media Advertising, CTV, DOOH)

6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

6.2.7. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Ad Tech Market Outlook



8. Europe Ad Tech Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Ad Tech Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Ad Tech Market Outlook



11. South America Ad Tech Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. WPP Group PLC

14.2.2. Omnicom Group Inc.

14.2.3. Publicis Groupe SA.

14.2.4. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

14.2.5. Adobe Inc

14.2.6. Google LLC

14.2.7. The Trade Desk Inc

14.2.8. Criteo SA

14.2.9. IgnitionOne, Inc.

14.2.10. MediaMath Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn2y9p