Outlook on the Highly Visible Packaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Amcor, Imex Packaging, Drug Package and Anchor Packaging Among Others

The Highly Visible Packaging Market was valued at USD 39 Bn in the year 2021 which is s expected to reach USD 60.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.55% from 2021-2027.
Packaging is one of the fastest growing industries which is in continuously changing according to demand from end users as well as consumers. Packaging not only represents the indent of a brand or company, but doubles as a means of offering consumers information & messages regarding various aspects of a product or brand. Highly visible packaging enables a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market & helps to increase visibility owing to features like attractiveness.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for the packaging industry in pharmaceutical for the storage & delivery of medicines will drive the market in the forecast period. Also, the capability to be durable, such as highly protective covering & tamper-proof, makes it a profitable option for product manufacturers & indirectly for consumers. During the COVID pandemic, restaurants focused on take-away and food deliveries during lockdowns, growing the use of high visibility single-use plastic food containers. This affected the studied market & led to an increase in sales.
The demand for convenience foods drives manufacturers towards using more high visibility packaging as ease of use plays important role in customer purchase decisions. High visibility packaging delivers clarity to improve product identification & protection from damage and contamination. In the case of pharmaceutical packaging, it facilitates patient compliance with drug regimens and improves distribution, and recordkeeping for health care providers & institutions.
Market Restraints
However, increase in the use of plastics like PE, HDPE, LLDPE, PP, LDPE, and others for all packaging needs is gradually compelling manufacturers to opt for recyclable alternatives, reducing product visibility. Furthermore, relatively high capital expenditure of this type of packaging technology currently is resulting in hesitation among manufacturers to invest in setting up this technology which is expected to act as a restraint for growth of the highly visible packaging market over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Highly Visible Packaging Market is segmented into type such as Clamshell Packaging, Blister Pack, Shrink Wrap, Windowed Packaging, Plastic Container Packaging, Glass Container, Corrugated Box. Further, market is segmented into end use industry such as Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fashion and Apparels, Electronics and Appliances, and Others.
Regional Analysis
Also, the Global Highly Visible Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
North America Region Dominates the Market in 2021, due to the United States has witnessed strong demand for dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yogurt. Also, Consumer awareness, towards health benefits of keeping food fresh & healthy highly visible packaging help consumers recognize it. More research & development in the region within Industry leads to innovative new products & technology to manufacture new products.
Key Players
Amcor Limited, Imex Packaging, Drug Package Inc., Anchor Packaging, Bemis Corporation, Sonoco Corporation, Bayer AG, Rohrer Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Mondi Group, etc.
