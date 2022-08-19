Dolman Law Group Recognized as 2023 Best Lawyers

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 edition of Best Lawyers will feature Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA. Only 6% of practicing attorneys in the United States can claim this honor. Best Lawyers only includes the firms they consider the best of the best in its annual editions.

Best Lawyers selects its recognized law firms through a peer review-driven process. It relies on how legal professionals respect their colleagues within their practice area and geographical location. The selection involves a rational, sophisticated, and transparent survey process to obtain substantive evaluations of law firms and attorneys in a specific area.

The process begins with nominations by attorneys, clients, or marketing teams of private practice lawyers they want to recognize. Best Lawyers prepares ballots of nominees and distributes ballots to law firms based on region and practice area. The survey questions whether other attorneys would refer cases to each nominee if they cannot handle the matter themselves, and attorneys can provide comments.

Once Best Lawyers reviews the ballot results and comments, the team ensures the top nominees are in good standing with the state bar and have no ethical concerns. The honored and verified law firms receive notification of their inclusion in the Best Lawyers annual edition.

Dolman Law Group is proud that 2023 Best Lawyers included them. They are a full-service personal injury law firm practicing throughout Florida and several other states. The firm handles cases involving traffic accidents, pedestrian accidents, nursing home abuse, medical malpractice, slips and falls, Camp Lejeune exposure, Zantac and other dangerous drugs, and much more.

Founder Matt Dolman is part of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which recognizes attorneys who have achieved settlements or verdicts over $2 million. He is also a Florida Super Lawyer, part of the 2020 Florida Legal Elite, and one of the top 100 trial lawyers by National Trial Lawyers, among many other recognitions.

Dolman Law Group has conveniently located offices in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tampa, New Port Richey, North Miami, Doral, Orlando, Aventura, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Bradenton, Jacksonville, Largo, Tallahassee, Cocoa Beach, and Palm Harbor in Florida. The firm also works in Boston, New York City, Houston, and San Antonio.

